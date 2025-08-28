 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Daniil Medvedev
Daniil Medvedev fined $42,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct and racket abuse for U.S. Open outburst
NFL: Los Angeles Rams OTA
Matthew Stafford fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
NFL: Seattle Seahawks Minicamp
Sam Darnold fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_burrow_250828.jpg
Why Burrow sits just outside Tier 1 fantasy QBs
nbc_rtf_week1underdog_250828.jpg
Toledo, UCLA headline Week 1 underdog picks
nbc_rtf_lsuclemson_250828.jpg
Is LSU vs. Clemson the best QB matchup of season?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

QB play takes center stage in Notre Dame vs. Miami

August 28, 2025 12:26 PM
Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry discuss Notre Dame’s developments at quarterback and how they could bleed into the Fighting Irish’s top-10 matchup against Carson Beck and Miami.

Related Videos

nbc_rtf_week1underdog_250828.jpg
03:37
Toledo, UCLA headline Week 1 underdog picks
nbc_rtf_lsuclemson_250828.jpg
04:00
Is LSU vs. Clemson the best QB matchup of season?
nbc_rtf_texasosu_250828.jpg
06:59
How will Ohio State’s new pieces mesh vs. Texas?
nbc_rtf_coypredicts_250828.jpg
03:15
Franklin, Bielema lead Coach of the Year picks
nbc_rtf_heismanpredict_250828.jpg
03:26
Will Arch or Nussmeier win Heisman Trophy in 2025?
nbc_roto_aubvbayfinal_250828.jpg
01:42
Baylor could have Auburn on its heels in Week 1
nbc_cfb_everwonder_ottograham_250827.jpg
02:59
Looking back on Otto Graham’s iconic career
nbc_pff_michigannewmexico_250826.jpg
02:04
Top impact players: New Mexico vs. Michigan
nbc_pff_illinoiswesternill_250826.jpg
02:04
Illinois’ top impact players vs. Western Illinois
nbc_roto_stanfordhawaii_250822.jpg
01:39
Hawaii the bet over Stanford to open season
nbc_rtf_cfptweaksv2_250821.jpg
05:55
College Football Playoff adjusts metrics for 2025
UNLVpreview.jpg
05:16
Who are the Group of 6 teams to watch this season?
nbc_rtf_big12hotseatandpicks_250821.jpg
10:35
ASU, Leavitt lead Big 12 champion, award picks
TxesTecchQuestions.jpg
13:52
‘Chaotic energy’ will dominate Big 12
TexasQuestions.jpg
12:04
Analyzing biggest SEC questions of 2025
nbc_rtf_seccontenders_250821.jpg
10:53
2025 is the ‘year of the quarterback’ in the SEC
nbc_rtf_archandarchie_250821.jpg
01:44
Arch pushes back on grandfather’s NFL draft claim
nbc_rtf_cjcarr_250821.jpg
02:08
Notre Dame names Carr as starter over Minchey
nbc_roto_fresnokansas_250821.jpg
01:40
Betting Fresno State vs. Kansas in Week 0
nbc_roto_iowastatekansas_v2_250820.jpg
01:55
Iowa State-Kansas State ‘sets the tempo’ in Big 12
nbc_roto_floridafutures_250820.jpg
01:46
Florida will get better CFP odds after tough games
iowa.jpg
01:52
Get excited about Iowa’s CFP odds
nbc_roto_michiganfutures_250818.jpg
01:45
Favorable schedule boosts Michigan’s CFP outlook
Stalions_raw.jpg
05:10
Did Stalions’ actions worsen punishment from NCAA?
Vacated_wins_raw.jpg
03:03
Should any of Michigan’s wins have been vacated?
RTF_penalties_raw.jpg
08:17
Michigan dealt estimated $20 million fine by NCAA
BelichickRTFACC.jpg
09:36
What are the biggest ACC storylines this season?
nbc_rtf_jimbogruden_250814.jpg
02:48
What to make of Fisher, Gruden’s proclamations
nbc_rtf_notredamepreview_250814.jpg
05:25
Expect another ‘well-rounded’ Notre Dame team
nbc_rtf_accpicks_250814.jpg
09:24
Can anyone chase down Clemson in ACC?

Latest Clips

nbc_ffhh_burrow_250828.jpg
06:24
Why Burrow sits just outside Tier 1 fantasy QBs
nbc_pst_livars_250828.jpg
13:51
Storylines for Arsenal v. Liverpool matchup
nbc_pst_transferdeadline_250828.jpg
11:26
Analysis of premier league transfer window
nbc_pst_mubur_250828.jpg
11:30
Amorim running out of time for excuses at United
FowlerDPS828.jpg
14:49
Fowler discusses impact of ‘College GameDay’
nbc_dps_tombrady_250828.jpg
07:11
Brady ‘should not be in production meetings’
nbc_roto_oroybestbets_250828.jpg
02:13
Chiefs’ Simmons has a path to winning OROY
nbc_roto_eaglesfutures_250828.jpg
02:20
Fade Eagles futures, bet other NFC contenders
nbc_pft_hamiltonjackson_250828.jpg
04:40
Hamilton lands huge extension, what about Lamar?
nbc_pft_mikevrabel_250828.jpg
05:45
Patriots will be ‘drastically better’ under Vrabel
nbc_pft_tuatagovailoa_250828.jpg
05:35
Dolphins need to protect, support Tua
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_250828.jpg
07:24
Hill has shown ‘growth and development’
nbc_pft_chrisgrier_250828.jpg
06:27
Grier believes Dolphins have a different mindset
nbc_pft_quinshonjudkins_250828.jpg
01:44
When Browns fans could see Judkins
nbc_pft_brownsqbscoop_250828.jpg
16:53
Browns’ QB scoop: Sanders, Flacco, Gabriel, Watson
nbc_pft_marykaycabot_250828.jpg
02:59
Mary Kay Cabot peels back curtain on covering CLE
nbc_pft_joemixon_250828.jpg
04:16
Caserio doesn’t reveal if Mixon will play in 2025
nbc_wnba_wedtopplays_250828.jpg
02:38
Highlights: Wilson leads Aces to 12th straight win
nbc_pft_adamtheilan_250828.jpg
04:47
Vikings trade for Thielen from Panthers
nbc_pft_parsonssecondopinion_250828.jpg
07:28
Parsons reportedly sought second opinion on back
nbc_pft_parsonsde_250828.jpg
06:12
Parsons has pending grievance being listed as DE
nbc_pft_rasheerice_250828.jpg
11:54
Examining Chiefs’ games when Rice is suspended
nbc_csu_ep2_titans_250826.jpg
03:47
Win total predictions for 2025: Titans
nbc_csu_ep2_texansv3_250826.jpg
05:12
Win total predictions for 2025: Texans
nbc_simms_ep2car_250826.jpg
02:33
Win total predictions for 2025: Panthers
nbc_simms_ep2buccs_250826.jpg
03:58
Win total predictions for 2025: Buccaneers
nbc_simms_ep2atl_250826.jpg
02:10
Win total predictions for 2025: Falcons
nbc_simms_ep2nfcsouth_250826.jpg
02:38
Could Irving lead NFC South in rushing?
nbc_csu_ep2_jaguars_250826.jpg
05:29
Win total predictions for 2025: Jaguars
nbc_csu_ep2_colts_250826.jpg
04:06
Win total predictions for 2025: Colts