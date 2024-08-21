Watch Now
DSM rookie takes first ever Grand Tour stage win
Bob Roll and Christian Vande Velde react to Pavel Bittner's unexpected victory in Stage 5 of the 2024 Vuelta a España and their other takeaways from the ride to Seville.
