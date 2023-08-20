 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Oklahoman
With super conferences and CFP expansion on horizon, 2023 is the end of an era in college football
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals
Trevor Williams sharp for Nationals in 4-3 win over Phillies in MLB Little League Classic
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Minnesota Twins
López extends his scoreless streak to 19 innings and Taylor homers as Twins beat Pirates 5-1

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_fitzpatrickrd4_230820.jpg
Fitzpatrick: ‘Can’t do anything about a 61'
nbc_golf_gc_hovlandanalysisv2_230820.jpg
Ball striking keys Hovland’s BMW win
nbc_golf_gc_bmwrd4hl_230820.jpg
Spieth, Straka sneak into the Tour Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Oklahoman
With super conferences and CFP expansion on horizon, 2023 is the end of an era in college football
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals
Trevor Williams sharp for Nationals in 4-3 win over Phillies in MLB Little League Classic
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Minnesota Twins
López extends his scoreless streak to 19 innings and Taylor homers as Twins beat Pirates 5-1

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_fitzpatrickrd4_230820.jpg
Fitzpatrick: ‘Can’t do anything about a 61'
nbc_golf_gc_hovlandanalysisv2_230820.jpg
Ball striking keys Hovland’s BMW win
nbc_golf_gc_bmwrd4hl_230820.jpg
Spieth, Straka sneak into the Tour Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Davis-Woodhall gets Worlds long jump silver

August 20, 2023 03:18 PM
Team USA's Tara Davis-Woodhall's opening jump at World Championships was enough to hang onto a silver medal, behind Serbia's Ivana Vuleta who took gold behind a world-leading jump.