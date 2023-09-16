Ealey earns Diamond League title, sets U.S. record

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Central Michigan v Notre Dame
Driftless in first half, Notre Dame finds direction to top Central Michigan, led by Sam Hartman, Audric Estimé
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
IMSA starting lineup grid for Indianapolis Motor Speedway: Porsche Penske Motorsport takes top two spots
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics - Qualifying
Spire buys charter; Trackhouse signs Zane Smith for 2024 Cup ride

Top Clips

nbc_horse_race8natalma_230916.jpg
She Feels Pretty prevails in the Natalma Stakes
nbc_pl_avlvcphlv2_230916.jpg
Highlights: Aston Villa 3, Crystal Palace 1
nbc_pl_emoriintv_230916.jpg
Emery praises Aston Villa’s fight against Palace

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Central Michigan v Notre Dame
Driftless in first half, Notre Dame finds direction to top Central Michigan, led by Sam Hartman, Audric Estimé
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
IMSA starting lineup grid for Indianapolis Motor Speedway: Porsche Penske Motorsport takes top two spots
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics - Qualifying
Spire buys charter; Trackhouse signs Zane Smith for 2024 Cup ride

Top Clips

nbc_horse_race8natalma_230916.jpg
She Feels Pretty prevails in the Natalma Stakes
nbc_pl_avlvcphlv2_230916.jpg
Highlights: Aston Villa 3, Crystal Palace 1
nbc_pl_emoriintv_230916.jpg
Emery praises Aston Villa’s fight against Palace

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Ealey earns Diamond League title, sets U.S. record

September 16, 2023 05:02 PM
World Champion shot putter Chase Ealey withstood a challenge in the Diamond League Final, but her American Record performance clinched a season-ending victory.