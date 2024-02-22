 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: NLDS-Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves
Fantasy Baseball 2024: Are We Really Without Starting Pitcher Aces?
Ryan Bader
Bader Previews Champs Series Fight with Ferreira
NASCAR Xfinity Series A-GAME 200
Derek Kraus to make NASCAR Cup debut at Las Vegas

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_cristobaldelsolarintv_240222.jpg
Del Solar building on recent success at Vidanta
nbc_edge_bader_242202_1920x1080_2311141443848.jpg
Bader predicts stoppage in bout vs. Ferreira
nbc_smx_mcadoofeature_240222.jpg
Should McAdoo be thanking sister for his career?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: NLDS-Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves
Fantasy Baseball 2024: Are We Really Without Starting Pitcher Aces?
Ryan Bader
Bader Previews Champs Series Fight with Ferreira
NASCAR Xfinity Series A-GAME 200
Derek Kraus to make NASCAR Cup debut at Las Vegas

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_cristobaldelsolarintv_240222.jpg
Del Solar building on recent success at Vidanta
nbc_edge_bader_242202_1920x1080_2311141443848.jpg
Bader predicts stoppage in bout vs. Ferreira
nbc_smx_mcadoofeature_240222.jpg
Should McAdoo be thanking sister for his career?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Expectations for Messi and Inter Miami in 2024

February 22, 2024 01:03 PM
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards react to Lionel Messi and Inter Miami's season opening win and discuss what to expect from reigning Ballon d'Or winner in 2024.