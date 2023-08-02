 Skip navigation
Justin Suh
Wyndham Winners: Matchup Bets at Sedgefield CC
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Houston Astros
Astros’ Framber Valdez throws no-hitter vs Guardians on 93 pitches
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals
Pickups of the Day: Hernandez takes the Reins
  • David Shovein
    ,
  • David Shovein
    ,

nbc_pl_barclaysgoaleseg_230802.JPG
Pope, Burn & Mustoe meet Barclays Goal-E members
nbc_pbte_dijonai6ploy_230802.jpg
Carrington focused on team over individual awards
nbc_pbte_dijonaiintv_230802.jpg
Carrington a Sixth Player of the Year candidate

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Justin Suh
Wyndham Winners: Matchup Bets at Sedgefield CC
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Houston Astros
Astros’ Framber Valdez throws no-hitter vs Guardians on 93 pitches
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals
Pickups of the Day: Hernandez takes the Reins
  • David Shovein
    ,
  • David Shovein
    ,

nbc_pl_barclaysgoaleseg_230802.JPG
Pope, Burn & Mustoe meet Barclays Goal-E members
nbc_pbte_dijonai6ploy_230802.jpg
Carrington focused on team over individual awards
nbc_pbte_dijonaiintv_230802.jpg
Carrington a Sixth Player of the Year candidate

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Candelario's Cubs debut shows fantasy potential

August 2, 2023 09:10 AM
D.J. Short and Eric Samulski touch on a few players who are trending in the right direction after the trade deadline and could be valuable fantasy pickups.