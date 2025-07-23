 Skip navigation
Top News

Bowie Baysox v Akron RubberDucks
Guardians outfield prospect Chase DeLauter has surgery on his right wrist
AUTO: JUL 13 NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350
Jimmie Johnson says he could run more NASCAR Cup races in 2026
New York Mets v Kansas City Royals
Royals place infielder/outfielder Nick Loftin on concussion IL, recall MJ Melendez

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rominehit_250723.jpg
Charlie Woods’ recruitment under microscope
woad_raw.jpg
Woad debuts at Scottish Open this weekend
nbc_golf_bubbleguys_250723.jpg
3M Open ‘a much needed opportunity’ for points

Watch Now

Bears' Williams sets lofty goals for year two

July 23, 2025 03:05 PM
Lawrence Jackson Jr. assesses Caleb Williams' goals for his second season, examining how Ben Johnson and a strong receiver group could help him reach those heights.

nbc_roto_anthonyrichardson_250723.jpg
01:16
Richardson-Jones quarterback battle is ‘very real’
nbc_roto_russellwilson_250723.jpg
01:14
Will Nabers benefit from Wilson at QB for Giants?
nbc_roto_chasebrown_250722.jpg
01:27
Bengals’ Brown will be ‘focal point’ in offense
nbc_roto_cook_250722.jpg
01:24
Bills’ Cook a ‘regression candidate’ for fantasy
nbc_roto_jaydonblue_250721.jpg
01:14
Cowboys reportedly unhappy with Blue’s work habits
nbc_roto_addison_250718.jpg
01:12
How Addison’s potential suspension impacts Vikings
nbc_roto_rashee_250718.jpg
01:32
How Rice’s potential suspension impacts KC, Worthy
nbc_roto_terranceferguson_250717.jpg
01:08
Rams’ Ferguson can make fantasy impact as rookie
nbc_roto_michaelpenix_250717.jpg
01:11
Penix Jr. opens up ‘different avenue’ for Falcons
nbc_roto_gibbs_250716.jpg
01:14
Lions’ Gibbs out wide ‘way more’ under new OC
nbc_roto_saucegardner_250716.jpg
01:08
Gardner a ‘cornerstone’ for Jets after extension
nbc_roto_xavierlegette_250716.jpg
01:06
Legette has ‘big upside’ as late-round WR flier
nbc_roto_stefondiggs_250715.jpg
01:41
Patriots’ Diggs has wide range of fantasy outcomes
nbc_roto_brandonaiyuk_250714.jpg
01:19
Aiyuk may start 2025 season on PUP list
nbc_roto_bijanrobinson_250710.jpg
01:10
Robinson: ATL has ‘outlandish goals’ for run game
nbc_roto_titansrbs_v2_250709.jpg
01:24
Pollard, Spears expected to have even reps in TEN
nbc_roto_dakprescott_250709.jpg
01:20
Prescott says he’s ‘fully healthy’ entering camp
nbc_roto_lutherburdeniii_250708.jpg
01:20
Burden III expected to be ready for Bears camp
nbc_roto_terrymclaurinv2_250707.jpg
01:30
McLaurin carries ‘risk’ amid contract situation
nbc_roto_tuatagovailoa_250707.jpg
01:08
Tua’s health in 2025 may shape McDaniels’ future
nbc_roto_watt_250702.jpg
01:03
Watt in a contract standoff with Steelers
nbc_roto_watson_250702.jpg
01:16
Report: Watson could return to practice by October
nbc_roto_darrenwaller_250701.jpg
01:34
Projecting Waller’s fantasy value with Dolphins
nbc_roto_rodgers_250701.jpg
01:41
Rodgers, Smith finding ‘middle ground’ for offense
nbc_roto_chargers_250630.jpg
01:20
Chargers passing attack ‘won’t be stunted’ in 2025
nbc_roto_jonnusmith_250630.jpg
01:32
Smith’s value takes hit with trade to Steelers
nbc_roto_emekaegbukarole_250625.jpg
01:25
Egbuka could have ‘big role’ in Buccaneers offense
nbc_roto_kennypickettstarter_250625.jpg
01:21
Johnson: Pickett expected to be Browns’ QB starter
nbc_roto_russellwilson_250624.jpg
01:34
Wilson says he signed with Giants due to Nabers
nbc_roto_chiefspassgame_250623.jpg
01:29
Chiefs emphasizing explosive passing plays in 2025

nbc_golf_rominehit_250723.jpg
06:32
Charlie Woods’ recruitment under microscope
woad_raw.jpg
07:21
Woad debuts at Scottish Open this weekend
nbc_golf_bubbleguys_250723.jpg
06:53
3M Open ‘a much needed opportunity’ for points
nbc_roto_brettbatyv2_250723.jpg
01:49
Mets’ Baty has ‘turned a corner’ in July
BTP_18_prev_raw.jpg
08:04
Could Pogacar start slipping on Stage 18?
nbc_cyc_btpseg2_250723.jpg
07:46
Does Stage 17 crash clinch green jersey for Milan?
nbc_roto_andrewpainter_250723.jpg
01:58
Phillies’ Painter unlikely to offer fantasy boost
nbc_golf_benjamesintv_250723.jpg
06:50
James has ‘unfinished business’ in senior year
nbc_cyc_tdfs17full_250723.jpg
31:52
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 17
nbc_golf_scottieroundtable_250723.jpg
04:27
Who is going to threaten Scheffler?
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250723.jpg
09:48
PFT PM Mailbag: Could flag football phase out NFL?
nbc_nfl_nflpalloydhowell_250723.jpg
11:35
Will the NFLPA learn from its mistakes?
nbc_pftpm_tuahillrelationship_250723.jpg
03:34
Unpacking Tagovailoa’s comments about Hill
nbc_pftpm_mclaurincontract_250723.jpg
01:19
McLaurin ‘woefully’ underpaid by Washington
nbc_pftpm_hendricksonstewart_250723.jpg
05:20
Bengals ‘stubborn’ in Hendrickson, Stewart talks
nbc_pftpm_parsonscontract_250723.jpg
08:29
Could Parsons leave training camp with no deal?
nbc_bte_nflcomebackplayer_250723.jpg
02:06
‘Zeroing in’ on two QBs in NFL CPOY market
nbc_cyc_tadejintv_250723.jpg
01:22
Pogačar ‘happy that we stayed safe’ in Stage 17
nbc_bte_bigtencfpteams_250723.jpg
02:15
How many Big Ten teams will make the CFP?
nbc_cyc_merlierintv_250723.jpg
01:21
Merlier ‘disappointed’ about ‘lost opportunity’
mpx_new.jpg
02:13
Target Penn State’s win total, fade title odds
nbc_cyc_milanintv_250723.jpg
03:06
Milan ‘without words’ after winning TDF Stage 17
winetourdefrancephotofinish.jpg
08:00
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 17 finish
oly_wpw_worlds_goldmatch_grehun_250723.jpg
10:13
Greece women’s water polo edges Hungary for gold
nbc_roto_fever_250723.jpg
01:39
Fever a risky bet to surpass projected win total
nbc_roto_dreammercury_250723.jpg
01:27
Take the under on the Mercury against the Dream
nbc_roto_jaguarsfutures_250723_copy.jpg
02:16
Why Jaguars are a ‘high variance’ team with upside
oly_wpw_bronzeusaesp_250723.jpg
11:17
U.S. women’s water polo falls short of bronze
scheffler_majors.jpg
06:16
How much better was Scheffler in 2025 majors?
nbc_cyc_barrecrash_250723.jpg
04:43
Barré crashes during Stage 17 of Tour de France