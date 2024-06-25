 Skip navigation
KLM Open - Day One
Dutch Olympic officials denying three players from golf competitions
GOLF: JUN 21 LIV Golf League Nashville
Lee Westwood, 51, set for over-50 debut at U.S. Senior Open
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 - Practice
Competition executive Andy Petree announces retirement from Richard Childress Racing

nbc_golf_gc_toddlewisrickiefowler_240625.jpg
Fowler eyes repeat win at Rocket Mortgage Classic
nbc_roto_football_calebceiling_240625.jpg
Evaluating Williams’ fantasy ceiling with Bears
nbc_roto_gftgv3_240625.jpg
Who will step into the spotlight at the RCM?

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
'Unnecessary' to give Stevenson $36 million

June 25, 2024 04:15 PM
Patrick Daugherty, Kyle Dvorchak, and Denny Carter discuss Rhamondre Stevenson's $36 million deal with the New England Patriots, saying it seems "unnecessary" for his current production.