Analyzing Tosti's final round antics in Houston

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Augusta National Women's Amateur - Final Round
Augusta National Women’s Am: Field, format and how to watch
Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 - Final Round
Min Woo Lee takes over 12 minutes after hitting ball into bush; Alejandro Tosti reportedly takes issue
Ford Championship Presented By Wild Horse Pass 2025 - Final Round
Hyo Joo Kim fires 64, beats Lilia Vu in playoff at Ford Championship

Top Clips

nbc_golf_mwleereax_250330.jpg
Lee’s putting ‘key’ for first win at Houston Open
nbc_golf_woodlandreax_250330.jpg
Woodland gets juices flowing again at Houston Open
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250330.jpg
Cup drivers recap Martinsville race won by Hamlin

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Augusta National Women's Amateur - Final Round
Augusta National Women’s Am: Field, format and how to watch
Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 - Final Round
Min Woo Lee takes over 12 minutes after hitting ball into bush; Alejandro Tosti reportedly takes issue
Ford Championship Presented By Wild Horse Pass 2025 - Final Round
Hyo Joo Kim fires 64, beats Lilia Vu in playoff at Ford Championship

Top Clips

nbc_golf_mwleereax_250330.jpg
Lee’s putting ‘key’ for first win at Houston Open
nbc_golf_woodlandreax_250330.jpg
Woodland gets juices flowing again at Houston Open
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250330.jpg
Cup drivers recap Martinsville race won by Hamlin

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Analyzing Tosti's final round antics in Houston

March 30, 2025 09:51 PM
Rich Lerner and Mark Rolfing unpack Alejandro Tosti's antics in the final round of the Houston Open and why it was a "huge mistake" to not speak to the media and explain himself.
Up Next
nbc_golf_mwleereax_250330.jpg
2:47
Lee’s putting ‘key’ for first win at Houston Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_woodlandreax_250330.jpg
3:08
Woodland gets juices flowing again at Houston Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dpwtindiahl_250330.jpg
2:58
Highlights: Hero Indian Open, Round 4
Now Playing
lee_site.jpg
1:30
Lee soars on Moving Day, seeking first win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_schefflersoundreax_250329.jpg
3:20
Scheffler will be in ‘chaser mode’ at Houston Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_mwleesoundreax_250329.jpg
4:56
Lee: My ‘irons have been amazing’ at Houston Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_happyhour_250328.jpg
3:19
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at Houston Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_scheffler_250328.jpg
7:11
Scheffler’s putter heats up at Houston Open, Rd. 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dpworldtour_250327.jpg
1:44
Highlights: Hero Indian Open, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottiehighlights_250327.jpg
4:23
Scheffler overcomes conditions at Houston Open
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_roryscottie_250327.jpg
06:40
Are Scheffler, McIlroy in early stages of rivalry?
nbc_golf_roryhighlights_250327.jpg
05:12
HLs: McIlroy even after Round 1 of Houston Open
nbc_gc_kordaintv_250236.jpg
01:58
Korda excited for LPGA’s growth, next generation
nbc_gt_sauceintv_250326.jpg
02:43
Jets CB Gardner ‘addicted’ to playing golf
scheffler.jpg
05:40
Wood’s takeaways from Florida, Ryder Cup updates
nbc_gt_scottiedesk_250326.jpg
04:04
Is Scheffler playing ‘catch up’ after offseason?
RoryGT3-26.jpg
06:26
McIlroy picking holes in game despite Players win
nbc_golf_season1thoughts_250326.jpg
05:29
How TGL can expand upon first season’s momentum
nbc_golfcentral_tostiinterview_250325.jpg
11:17
Tosti: My passion is authentic, just ‘who I am’
nbc_golf_adamintv_250325.jpg
02:14
Thielen: ‘Big target’ defending NFLPA Classic win
nbc_golf_woadintv_250325.jpg
04:00
Defending ANWA champ Woad embracing elite status
nbc_golf_spaunseg_250325.jpg
02:58
Support making Spaun ‘hungrier’ as Masters nears
nbc_golf_bethannintv_250325.jpg
06:14
‘Brutal mess’ LPGA gaffe affects Popov, three more
nbc_golf_finauintv_250325.jpg
06:22
Finau focusing on health as season ramps up
korda.jpg
04:37
Checking in on Korda, LPGA’s new pace of play rule
nbc_golf_gc_pepperintvpart2_250324.jpg
08:38
Pepper: LPGA players need to put the tour first
nbc_golf_ontarioboys_250324.jpg
08:01
Ontario Boys relive how Players trip came together
nbc_golf_gt_justinreidint_250324.jpg
05:56
Reid gives golf bag tour before NFLPA Golf Classic
hovland_site.jpg
09:45
Roundtable: Hovland’s win, Florida swing, tantrums
nbc_golf_gcpodtempersflare_250323.jpg
03:42
Tempers flaring are nothing new for PGA Tour
nbc_golf_champshl_250323.jpg
02:23
Highlights: Jiménez wins Hoag Classic
nbc_golf_thomasreax_250323.jpg
09:19
Thomas: Many ‘positives to build on’ from Valspar
nbc_golf_hovlandreax_250323.jpg
05:20
How Hovland made it back into the winner’s circle
nbc_golf_singaporeclassic_250323.jpg
03:28
HLs: Mansell wins Porsche Singapore Classic
nbc_golf_spieththomas_250322.jpg
07:17
Spieth, Thomas flourish together in Valspar Rd. 3
nbc_golf_angryplayers_250322.jpg
02:48
Anger boiling over for players at Valspar
nbc_golf_hovlandsound_250322.jpg
07:15
Hovland in ‘prime position’ as Valspar co-leader
nbc_golf_postgame_bestofsmylie_250321.jpg
03:07
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at Valspar
nbc_golf_postgame_schauffele_250321.jpg
08:01
Schauffele showing positive signs at the Valspar
nbc_golf_gc_hovlandsound_250321.jpg
01:37
Hovland ‘starting to see improvements’ with swing

Latest Clips

nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250330.jpg
02:56
Cup drivers recap Martinsville race won by Hamlin
nbc_golf_hailiedeegan_250330.jpg
01:01
LPGA stars get the need for speed in Ford’s Mach-E
nbc_golf_mwlee18_250330.jpg
01:25
Lee clutches up to win TX Children’s Houston Open
nbc_golf_houstonopenrd4_250330.jpg
14:58
Highlights: 2025 Houston Open, Round 4
nbc_nas_cupmville_250330.jpg
16:10
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville
nbc_golf_mwleeintvv2_250330.jpg
01:43
Lee ‘very exhausted’ after Houston Open win
nbc_golf_roryintv_250330.jpg
01:15
McIlroy taking positives from Houston to Augusta
nbc_rug_italyirelandhl_250330.jpg
10:02
Six Nations highlights: Italy 12, Ireland 54
nbc_cyc_voltastage7hl_250330.jpg
18:49
Highlights: 2025 Volta a Catalunya, Stage 7
nbc_cyc_voltastage7finish_250330.jpg
09:54
Highlights: Volta a Catalunya, Stage 7 finish
nbc_cyc_roglicint_250330.jpg
02:35
Roglic: ‘Had the legs’ to claim Volta in sprint
seattle_sx.jpg
22:22
Highlights: Supercross Round 11, Seattle
nbc_moto_250recap_250329.jpg
07:40
Tempers flare in Seattle as Davies breaks through
webb_sexton_podium.jpg
14:23
Seattle Supercross delivers fierce 450 battle
nbc_moto_plessingerintv_250329.jpg
01:31
Momentum building for Plessinger after Seattle
oly_fsmen_malininanthem_250329.jpg
04:14
Malinin takes in National Anthem with gold medal
nbc_moto_sextonintv_250329.jpg
46
Sexton ‘in a good spot’ after ‘gnarly’ Round 11
nbc_moto_webbintv_250329.jpg
01:04
Webb: Seattle Supercross ‘an absolute slugfest’
oly_fsmen_malininjoyceintv_250329.jpg
01:08
Malinin definitely proud to repeat as world champ
oly_fsmen_maliningold_250329.jpg
07:41
Malinin defends title at figure skating worlds
nbc_moto_beaumerintv_250329.jpg
23
Beaumer responds to Deegan: ‘He has one coming’
nbc_moto_haidendeeganintv_250329.jpg
46
Deegan shares displeasure with Beaumer in Round 11
nbc_moto_daviesintv_250329.jpg
48
Davies: First 250SX overall win ‘long overdue’
nbc_moto_marchbanksintv_250329.jpg
51
Marchbanks ‘needed’ podium finish at Seattle
nbc_horseracing_floridarecap_250329.jpg
02:25
Tappan Street ‘more giving’ in Florida Derby win
nbc_moto_xfinitymartinsville_250329.jpg
09:58
HLs: Xfinity Series at Martinsville on The CW
nbc_horseracing_arkderbyrecap_250329.jpg
02:30
Sandman ‘put it all together’ in Arkansas Derby
nbc_golf_lpgafordrd3_250329.jpg
05:44
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 3
nbc_horseracing_arkansasderby_250329.jpg
06:18
Casse’s Sandman earns 2025 Arkansas Derby victory
nbc_horseracing_floridaderby_250329.jpg
05:01
Tappan Street surges to Florida Derby win