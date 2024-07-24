 Skip navigation
Top News

nbc_golf_gc_3MOfinaupresser_240723.jpg
3M Open: Nick Dunlap tries to go back-to-back
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2024 Philadelphia Eagles Fantasy Preview
A.J. Brown
2024 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_keegandaviscup_240724.jpg
Bradley names Simpson as Ryder Cup vice captain
nbc_pftpm_belichick_240724.jpg
Belichick passed up ‘any job he wanted’ with 49ers
nbc_roto_rwclaytonkershaw_240724.jpg
Kershaw not at his ‘peak’ but can still get wins

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

nbc_golf_gc_3MOfinaupresser_240723.jpg
3M Open: Nick Dunlap tries to go back-to-back
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2024 Philadelphia Eagles Fantasy Preview
A.J. Brown
2024 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_keegandaviscup_240724.jpg
Bradley names Simpson as Ryder Cup vice captain
nbc_pftpm_belichick_240724.jpg
Belichick passed up ‘any job he wanted’ with 49ers
nbc_roto_rwclaytonkershaw_240724.jpg
Kershaw not at his ‘peak’ but can still get wins

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Horschel has 'high confidence' ahead of 3M Open

July 24, 2024 04:21 PM
Billy Horschel discusses the state of his confidence following a second place finish at The Open Championship as he prepares for the 3M Open.
nbc_golf_gc_keegandaviscup_240724.jpg
2:30
Bradley names Simpson as Ryder Cup vice captain
nbc_golf_gc_stanleycpckpreview_240723.jpg
4:12
CPKC Women’s Open ‘like the sixth major’ for many
nbc_golf_gc_cpkc_kangintv_240723.jpg
1:29
Defending CPKC winner Khang ‘hungry for the next’
nbc_golf_gc_3MOfinaupresser_240723.jpg
1:59
Finau ‘never wants to miss’ 3M Open opportunity
nbc_golf_gc_3MObryanflightdelay_240723.jpg
2:27
Bryan’s road trip to 3M Open was ‘a great time’
nbc_golf_gc_majorseason_240722.jpg
1:20
Recapping the 2024 men’s golf majors
nbc_golf_gc_livefromwrap_240722.jpg
4:18
Americans win all four major championships in 2024
nbc_golf_gc_xanderseg_240722.jpg
9:54
Schauffele bests ‘physical challenges’ at The Open
nbc_golf_penskemovingday_240720.jpg
1:10
Burns vaults up leaderboard at The Open in Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lf_abergpresser_240715.jpg
10:27
Åberg working on driver accuracy ahead of The Open
