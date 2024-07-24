Watch Now
Horschel has 'high confidence' ahead of 3M Open
Billy Horschel discusses the state of his confidence following a second place finish at The Open Championship as he prepares for the 3M Open.
Bradley names Simpson as Ryder Cup vice captain
Keegan Bradley’s plans for the 2025 Ryder Cup are already underway, as he picked Webb Simpson to be his first vice captain.
CPKC Women’s Open ‘like the sixth major’ for many
Adam Stanley of Sportsnet joins Golf Central to talk about the importance that many LPGA players are placing on the CPKC Women's Open, the keys to winning and some of the more intriguing players in the field.
Defending CPKC winner Khang ‘hungry for the next’
Megan Khang remembers the moment she won the 2023 CPKC Women's Open before she tries to defend her title in this year's event.
Finau ‘never wants to miss’ 3M Open opportunity
Tony Finau discusses his recent play at the 152 Open Championship at Royal Troon and explains why he deeply covets the chance to play in the 3M Open on the PGA Tour.
Bryan’s road trip to 3M Open was ‘a great time’
Amid national technology outages, Wesley Bryan pivoted away from his flight in favor of an 18-hour road trip with Samuel Stevens that was 'as much fun as you can imagine'.
Recapping the 2024 men’s golf majors
With the 2024 men’s major season now complete, the Golf Central team looks back at the events and its winners, and previews what could be in store for 2025.
Americans win all four major championships in 2024
The Golf Central crew analyze the results from this season's major championships that saw Americans win all four tournaments for the first time in over 40 years.
Schauffele bests ‘physical challenges’ at The Open
The Golf Central crew analyzes Xander Schauffele's performance at the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon, his second major championship victory, where the golfer shot a bogey-free 6-under 65 in the final round.
Burns vaults up leaderboard at The Open in Round 3
Sam Burns shot 65 in the third round of The Open Championship, moving up to a second-place tie entering the final day of play despite finishing the first round 7-over.