Patience in Round 3 puts Morikawa in contention
Collin Morikawa's success around the greens has him in contention entering the final round of the Memorial Tournament, and Golf Central analyzes the state of his game with the U.S. Open approaching.
HLs: American Family Insurance Championship, Rd. 3
Watch the best moments from the final round of the 2024 PGA Tour Champions American Family Insurance Championship.
Scheffler must adjust his game for U.S. Open
George Savaricas and Johnson Wagner discuss how Scottie Scheffler should approach the U.S. Open at Pinehurst after winning the 2024 Memorial Tournament, his fifth PGA Tour victory of the year.
Grant makes history again at Scandinavian Mixed
The Golf Central crew recaps Linn Grant's victory in the DP World Tour Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, where she became the first female winner in DP World Tour history following Sebastian Soderberg's final round collapse.
McIlroy: PIF talks moving in ‘right direction’
Rory McIlroy describes Friday's negotiations with PIF as "very productive" and "very collaborative," sharing that he is encouraged with the direction of where talks are moving.
HLs: American Family Insurance Championship, Rd. 2
Watch the best moments from the second round of the 2024 PGA Tour Champions American Family Insurance Championship.
Scheffler ‘resilient’ after eventful third round
Golf Central analyzes Scottie Scheffler's eventful third round of the Memorial Tournament, discussing his "resilience" to bounce back immediately from holes he struggles in.
Highlights: Soderberg builds Round 3 lead
Watch highlights from Round 3 of the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, where Sebastian Soderberg has built a massive lead in Sweden.
Spieth’s wrist may continue causing him trouble
The Golf Central crew reacts to Jordan Spieth missing the cut after the second round of the 2024 Memorial Tournament & how his lingering wrist injury could continue to affect him moving forward.
How Scheffler’s course management is so ‘spot on’
With Scottie Scheffler leading by three strokes after Round 2 of the PGA Tour's Memorial Tournament, Johnson Wagner highlights what makes his course management so effective.