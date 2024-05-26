 Skip navigation
Kyle Larson - 2024 Indianapolis 500 Rookie Luncheon - By_ Titus Slaughter_Large Image Without Watermark_m105971.jpg
As rain nears Brickyard, Kyle Larson says Indy 500 remains his priority: ‘We need to run it’
2024 French Open - Day 1
Naomi Osaka starts French Open with first match win at Roland Garros in three years
Sony Open in Hawaii - Round Three
Family releases statement saying Grayson Murray ‘took his own life’

nbc_indy_larsonintrv_240526.jpg
Larson: Plan is to keep Indy 500 as ‘the priority’
nbc_moto_450recap_250425.jpg
Jett kept ‘momentum going’ in Pro Motocross Rd. 1
nbc_moto_250recap_240525.jpg
Deegan goes 1-1 in Motocross 250 at Fox Raceway

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
nbc_indy_larsonintrv_240526.jpg
Larson: Plan is to keep Indy 500 as ‘the priority’
nbc_moto_450recap_250425.jpg
Jett kept ‘momentum going’ in Pro Motocross Rd. 1
nbc_moto_250recap_240525.jpg
Deegan goes 1-1 in Motocross 250 at Fox Raceway

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Murray’s family puts out statement on his death

May 26, 2024 11:24 AM
Eric and Terry Murray, parents to Grayson Murray, put out a statement on Sunday about the golfer’s death.
nbc_golf_gc_webbsimpsonintv_240525.jpg
4:02
Simpson reflects on impact Murray had on his life
nbc_golf_gc_toddlewisreportandreaxs_240525.jpg
8:03
Remembering the life and legacy of Grayson Murray
nbc_golf_gc_monohanintvonmurray_240525.jpg
7:47
Monahan addresses death of PGA Tour player Murray
nbc_golf_graysonmurraypassing_240525.jpg
4:25
Two-time PGA Tour winner Murray dies at age 30
nbc_golf_schefflerreax_240524.jpg
3:08
Scheffler is making difficult shots ‘look benign’
nbc_golf_gt_schefflerhls_240523.jpg
4:26
Highlights: Scheffler struggles in Round 1
nbc_golf_gc_finauputting_240523.jpg
2:29
Wagner explains Finau’s putting tweaks
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerdeskreacs_240523.jpg
1:54
Scheffler’s 2-over Schwab Round 1 ‘just a bad day’
2024 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championship
13:23
Inside how Stanford won its third national title
nbc_golf_gt_stanfordpostwinintv_240522.jpg
4:33
Stanford’s Walker, Heck reflect on NCAA Champ. win
