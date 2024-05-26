Watch Now
Murray’s family puts out statement on his death
Eric and Terry Murray, parents to Grayson Murray, put out a statement on Sunday about the golfer’s death.
Simpson reflects on impact Murray had on his life
The PGA Tour community mourns the loss of Grayson Murray, including Webb Simpson, who shares the impact Murray has had on his life.
Remembering the life and legacy of Grayson Murray
Todd Lewis and Johnson Wagner join Golf Central to remember Grayson Murray, explaining how the two-time PGA Tour winner "inspired" others throughout his life.
Monahan addresses death of PGA Tour player Murray
PGA Tour commissioner, Jay Monahan, joins Golf Central to address the death of Grayson Murray, expressing his support for Murray's family and how the Tour plans to honor him.
Two-time PGA Tour winner Murray dies at age 30
Grayson Murray, who earned the second of his two PGA Tour tournament victories at this year's Sony Open, passed away Saturday at the age of 30.
Scheffler is making difficult shots ‘look benign’
Golf Central discusses Scottie Scheffler's performance in Round 2 of the Charles Schwab Challenge and how he continues to make some of the most difficult shots look easy during high-pressure situations.
Highlights: Scheffler struggles in Round 1
Take a closer look at Scottie Scheffler's Round 1 performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club.
Wagner explains Finau’s putting tweaks
Johnson Wagner demonstrates the changes that Tony Finau has made to his putting grip and technique, which has led to improvements on the green for the six-time PGA Tour winner.
Scheffler’s 2-over Schwab Round 1 ‘just a bad day’
Johnson Wagner says Scottie Scheffler's 2-over Round 1 of the Charles Schwab Challenge isn't worth reading into too much, and it was "just a bad day" for the world No. 1 -- who figures to get right back in the mix.
Inside how Stanford won its third national title
The Golf Central crew breaks down Stanford's match play victory vs. UCLA in the NCAA Championship, including the crucial role Rachel Heck played in the win.
Stanford’s Walker, Heck reflect on NCAA Champ. win
The Stanford women's golf team is awarded the trophy for winning the NCAA Championship, where coach Anne Walker emphasizes the team's depth and mental fortitude, and Rachel Heck expresses gratitude.