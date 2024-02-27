Watch Now
Nantz discusses Alzheimer's work, golf love, more
Watch Jim Nantz's full interview on Golf Central, in which the legendary broadcaster discusses his work in fighting Alzheimer's, his passion for golf and much more.
Up Next
Highlights: Best shots from Mexico Open at Vidanta
Highlights: Best shots from Mexico Open at Vidanta
Relive some of the best shots and moments from all of the action at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Knapp details road to his first PGA Tour victory
Knapp details road to his first PGA Tour victory
Jake Knapp speaks with the Golf Central crew about his victory at the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he reflects on collecting himself after an uneven start and earning his first PGA Tour win.
Knapp faced ‘tough’ final round to win Mexico Open
Knapp faced 'tough' final round to win Mexico Open
Golf Central reacts to Jake Knapp's first PGA Tour victory despite facing adversity in the final round and his ability to hold off Sami Valimaki down the stretch.
Highlights: 2024 Magical Kenya Open, Round 4
Highlights: 2024 Magical Kenya Open, Round 4
Look back on the final round from the Magical Kenya Open, where Darius Van Driel takes home the title.
Highlights: 2024 Honda LPGA Thailand, Round 4
Highlights: 2024 Honda LPGA Thailand, Round 4
Our team recaps Round 4 of the Honda LPGA Thailand, where local favorite Patty Tavatanakit pulled out the victory.
Rookie leader Knapp seeks first PGA Tour win
Rookie leader Knapp seeks first PGA Tour win
In just his ninth start on the PGA Tour, rookie Jake Knapp takes a four-shot lead into the final round at the Mexico Open. After Rd. 3, Knapp opens up about the impact of his grandfather on his golf game.
Knapp playing with ‘great tempo’ at Mexico Open
Knapp playing with 'great tempo' at Mexico Open
Golf Central analyzes Jacob Knapp's "remarkable control" during Round 3 of The Mexico Open and his impressive play throughout the tournament ahead of the final round.
Mexico Open at Vidanta spotlights local cuisine
Mexico Open at Vidanta spotlights local cuisine
Hear from executive director Rodrigo Suarez Gilly on the culinary offerings at the Mexico Open, which showcases Mexican and Puerto Vallarta cuisine at "the best professional golf event in Latin America."
Campos sinks ace in Rd. 2 of Mexico Open
Campos sinks ace in Rd. 2 of Mexico Open
Rafael Campos reacts to his hole-in-one shot on the 17th hole during the second round of the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta.