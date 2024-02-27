 Skip navigation
Top News

Saratoga Race Course
Review of Saratoga horse deaths last year finds no definitive cause. Rainfall could have been one.
Manuel Margot
Twins acquire Margot in 3-player trade with Dodgers, who add Hernández
Jon Scheyer
Duke’s Scheyer wants the ACC to implement measures to prevent court-storming after Filipowski injury

Top Clips

nba_yahoo_thompson_240226.jpg
Thompson’s fantasy value should continue to rise
nba_yahoo_coulibaly_240226.jpg
Keep Wizards’ Coulibaly on fantasy radars
nbc_smx_haidendeegan_240226.jpg
Deegan proves he’s the real deal with first SX win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Nantz discusses Alzheimer's work, golf love, more

February 26, 2024 07:30 PM
Watch Jim Nantz's full interview on Golf Central, in which the legendary broadcaster discusses his work in fighting Alzheimer's, his passion for golf and much more.
nbc_golf_penskemexicoopen_240226.jpg
1:45
Highlights: Best shots from Mexico Open at Vidanta
nbc_golf_gc_knappdeskintv_240225.jpg
11:49
Knapp details road to his first PGA Tour victory
nbc_golf_gc_knappanalysis_240225.jpg
7:33
Knapp faced ‘tough’ final round to win Mexico Open
nbc_golf_gc_dpkenyaopen_240225.jpg
1:25
Highlights: 2024 Magical Kenya Open, Round 4
nbc_golf_gc_lpgathailand_240225.jpg
6:38
Highlights: 2024 Honda LPGA Thailand, Round 4
nbc_golf_gc_knapppostroundintvv2_240224.jpg
6:56
Rookie leader Knapp seeks first PGA Tour win
nbc_golf_gc_mexopenrd3analysisv2_240224.jpg
6:53
Knapp playing with ‘great tempo’ at Mexico Open
nbc_golf_gc_mexopenfeaturev2_240224.jpg
2:09
Mexico Open at Vidanta spotlights local cuisine
nbc_golf_gc_camposace_240223.jpg
2:04
Campos sinks ace in Rd. 2 of Mexico Open
nbc_golf_gc_alvaroortizintv_240223.jpg
1:34
Ortiz: ‘Hard work is paying off’ at Mexico Open
