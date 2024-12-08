Watch Now
Despite tough Hero finish, Thomas trending upward
Justin Thomas had a brutal day around the greens to end the Hero World Challenge, but Golf Central thinks he's trending in the right direction after a solid tournament as a whole.
Scheffler ‘extraordinary but typical’ in Bahamas
Todd Lewis and Brandel Chamblee analyze Scottie Scheffler's game at the Hero World Challenge and how he flexed his incredible overall game to cap a successful 2024 with a win.
Kim cards 12 birdies at Hero World Challenge
Tom Kim took a big leap on moving day at the Hero World Challenge, knocking in a dozen birdies and putting himself in contention for a win in the Bahamas.
Kim ‘sharp’ around the Hero World Challenge greens
Todd Lewis and Brandel Chamblee look at the birdie-filled scorecard of Tom Kim's third round at the Hero World Challenge and how he was able to put himself in position to win on the final day.
Scheffler must capitalize more in Hero final round
Scottie Scheffler is firmly in the mix at the Hero World Challenge, just one shot off the lead, but Golf Central says he'll have to capitalize more on scoring opportunities in the final round.
Hot putter leads Thomas atop Hero leaderboard
Golf Central breaks down what went right for Justin Thomas in Round 3 of the PGA Tour's Hero World Challenge, in which putting -- typically a weakness for him -- carried him atop the leaderboard.
Scheffler was ‘in control’ during Hero Round 2
Brandel Chamblee and Todd Lewis discuss Scottie Scheffler's impressive showing during Round 2 of the Hero World Challenge, breaking down what has worked for the world No. 1 in The Bahamas.
Analyzing Tiger’s legendary 2000 season
Brandel Chamblee and Todd Lewis discuss Tiger Woods' historic year in 2000, explaining how a run like that has yet to be replicated 24 years later.
Grass League showcases ‘high stakes’ par 3 golf
Grass League co-founder Jake Hoselton breaks down how the league works, including the notable pro players involved, how the league was created and what to look forward to with the Troon Access Grass League Championship.
HLs: Homa struggles at Nedbank Golf Challenge
The Golf Central crew breaks down Max Homa's struggles during Round 2 of the Nedbank Golf Challenge, where the 34-year-old couldn't find his way at Gary Player Country Club.