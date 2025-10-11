Watch Now
HLs: Korn Ferry Tour Championship 2025, Round 3
Look back at the biggest moments from third-round action at the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour Championship from the Pete Dye Course at French Lick Resort in Indiana.
‘Confident’ Schauffele surges in Baycurrent Rd. 3
The Golf Central crew unpacks how Xander Schauffele could be using some residual confidence from the Ryder Cup to surge up the leaderboards during round 3 of the Baycurrent Classic on Moving Day.
Highlights: Open de España, Round 3
Watch highlights from the third round of the DP World Tour's Open de España from Club de Campo Villa de Madrid in Madrid, Spain.
Rahm rebounds, Lowry misses cut at Open de España
Look back at second-round outings from Jon Rahm and Shane Lowry at the 2025 Open de España, where the former got back into contention and the latter missed the cut.
Greyserman leaning on his putting at Baycurrent
The Golf Central crew looks back on Max Greyserman's Round 2 at the Baycurrent Classic, where an 8-under Round of 63 saw him finish atop the leaderboards with a four-stroke lead as he seeks his first PGA Tour win.
Xander ‘finally’ off to a good start at Baycurrent
The Golf Central crew unpacks Xander Schauffele's hot start to the 2025 Baycurrent Classic before hearing from him on how he made the most of fast greens and stayed bogey-free.
HLs: 2025 Women’s Mid-Amateur, Championship Match
Watch the best shots from the championship match of the 2025 U.S. Women's Mid-Amateur Championship featuring featuring Ina Kim-Schaad and Hanley Long.
Rahm ‘so angry’ after first round of Spanish Open
Jon Rahm shares his frustrations in the first round of the Spanish Open while Golf Central analyzes how he "wears his emotions on his sleeve" with expectations he will rebound in Round 2.
Schauffele ‘trying to catch up’ after rib injury
Xander Schauffele wasn't at his best during the first round of the Baycurrent Classic in Japan, shooting a 71. Watch highlights from his round and analysis from the Golf Central Pregame crew about his struggles in 2025.
Rahm: Open de España is a big event to me
Jon Rahm discusses going for his fourth win in the Spanish Open, his experience winning the Ryder Cup and more.