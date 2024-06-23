 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Travelers Championship - Round One
Travelers Championship: Tee times for the final round at TPC River Highlands
Travelers Championship - Round Three
Tom Kim clings to one-shot lead over Scottie Scheffler, Akshay Bhatia at Travelers
KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Round Three
In search of long-awaited first major, Amy Yang leads KPMG Women’s PGA by two

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_travrd3lites_240622.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Travelers Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_kpmgpgard3_240622__511775.jpg
Highlights: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_kimintv_240622.jpg
Kim ‘comfortable’ heading into Travelers final rd.

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Travelers Championship - Round One
Travelers Championship: Tee times for the final round at TPC River Highlands
Travelers Championship - Round Three
Tom Kim clings to one-shot lead over Scottie Scheffler, Akshay Bhatia at Travelers
KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Round Three
In search of long-awaited first major, Amy Yang leads KPMG Women’s PGA by two

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_travrd3lites_240622.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Travelers Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_kpmgpgard3_240622__511775.jpg
Highlights: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_kimintv_240622.jpg
Kim ‘comfortable’ heading into Travelers final rd.

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Thompson hangs in at KPMG Women's PGA

June 22, 2024 08:41 PM
Lexi Thompson is hanging around at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. Is this the week she gets her second career major victory?
Up Next
nbc_golf_kimintv_240622.jpg
3:42
Kim ‘comfortable’ heading into Travelers final rd.
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_kpmgwomensleadership_240621.jpg
1:02
Celebrating KPMG Women’s Leadership Summit
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_nellykordareact_240621.jpg
3:06
Korda had ‘no words’ for KPMG Women’s PGA fall
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_nellykordahl_240621.jpg
3:01
Highlights: Korda struggles to missed cut at KPMG
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_kpmgearlyhighlightsv2_240621.jpg
3:02
HLs: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, early Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_nellykordahighlights_240620.jpg
3:42
HLs: Korda makes do with ‘B-game’ in KPMG Rd. 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lexithompsonhighlights_240620__004130.jpg
2:41
HLs: Thompson takes KPMG lead after Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lydiako_240619.jpg
16:37
Ko’s career plan ‘changes day by day’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lexithompson_240619.jpg
6:27
Could Thompson mimic Brady and continue career?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sahaleebreakdown_240619.jpg
4:11
Analyzing challenges of Sahalee Country Club
Now Playing