Korda showing tenacity amid streak of LPGA wins
Golf Central discusses Nelly Korda’s win at the 2024 Ford Championship and how her recent success has propelled her into a new category of achievements on the LPGA Tour.
The two ‘very distinct sides’ of Tosti
Alejandro Tosti's college coach, Florida's J.C. Deacon, joins Golf Channel to explain what makes the fiery Tosti tick.
What happened between Tosti, Finau on 4th green?
Watch the exchange between Alejandro Tosti and Tony Finau on the fourth green during Round 3 of the Houston Open, in which Tosti challenged Finau on whose putt was away and the two disagreed on who should putt first.
HLs: Scheffler’s Round 3 at Houston Open
Scottie Scheffler had a few narrow misses that cost him in Round 3 of the Houston Open, but overall, it was a solid round for the world No. 1 as he enters Sunday tied for the lead.
Irons, putter on Moving Day have Dunlap one back
Nick Dunlap shot a 7-under 63 on Moving Day (presented by Penske) at the Houston Open, moving to just one shot back of the lead while trying to become the first to win as an amateur and pro in the same PGA Tour season.
Clark: Back is ‘getting better everyday’
Wyndham Clark discusses how he is battling through a back injury at the Houston Open and how the course is playing differently from the first day of action.
Is this a ‘resurgent’ Finau at the Houston Open?
Golf Central reflects on Tony Finau's performance heading into Round 3 of the 2024 Houston Open, what's been missing from him in the last year and more.
Korda starts strong in ‘track meet’ Ford Champ.
The Golf Central crew looks back on the opening round of the Ford Championship for Nelly Korda, who looks poised for a "major season" with her all-around game.
Scheffler: I don’t put expectations on myself
Scottie Scheffler discusses his performance from the first round of the Houston Open.
Moore ‘happy’ with start at Houston Open
Taylor Moore chats with Damon Hack about his Round 1 performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he shot an impressive 64 to start.