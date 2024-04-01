 Skip navigation
Ford Championship presented by KCC - Final Round
Ford prize money: How much Korda has made with 3 wins in ’24
GOLF: MAR 31 PGA Texas Children's Houston Open
Why Jaeger swapped ball markers before win, and why it mattered
N.C. State DJ Burns Jr.
N.C. State and its 2 DJs headed to 1st Final Four since 1983 after 76-64 win over Duke

nbc_golf_gcpod_scottietalk_240331.jpg
Is Scheffler’s Masters week now easier or harder?
nbc_golf_lpga_fordfinalrdhl_240331.jpg
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_lpga_nellykordaintv_240331.jpg
Korda: Three straight wins ‘feels like a blur’

nbc_golf_gcpod_scottietalk_240331.jpg
Is Scheffler’s Masters week now easier or harder?
nbc_golf_lpga_fordfinalrdhl_240331.jpg
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_lpga_nellykordaintv_240331.jpg
Korda: Three straight wins ‘feels like a blur’

Korda showing tenacity amid streak of LPGA wins

March 31, 2024 09:26 PM
Golf Central discusses Nelly Korda’s win at the 2024 Ford Championship and how her recent success has propelled her into a new category of achievements on the LPGA Tour.
nbc_golf_gc_deaconintv_240330__617198.jpg
8:10
The two ‘very distinct sides’ of Tosti
nbc_golf_gc_tostifinau_240330.jpg
9:11
What happened between Tosti, Finau on 4th green?
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerlites_240330.jpg
3:57
HLs: Scheffler’s Round 3 at Houston Open
nbc_golf_penske_240330.jpg
1:28
Irons, putter on Moving Day have Dunlap one back
nbc_golf_gc_clarksoundpostrd2_240329.jpg
2:11
Clark: Back is ‘getting better everyday’
nbc_golf_gc_finaurd2deskreax_240329.jpg
5:26
Is this a ‘resurgent’ Finau at the Houston Open?
nbc_gc_kordasegment_240328.jpg
4:48
Korda starts strong in ‘track meet’ Ford Champ.
nbc_gc_schefflerpresser_240328.jpg
1:32
Scheffler: I don’t put expectations on myself
nbc_gc_mooreintrv_240328.jpg
1:06
Moore ‘happy’ with start at Houston Open
nbc_gc_bhatiasvenssontostimoorehighlights_240328.jpg
2:14
HLs: Moore holds lead after Rd. 1 at Houston Open
