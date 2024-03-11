 Skip navigation
Top News

THE PLAYERS Championship - Round Three
The real Players challenge: Avoid getting ‘Sawgrassed’
Mizuho Americas Open - Final Round
Epson Tour caddie dies after collapsing during practice round
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants
NFL free agency: Instant fantasy reaction

Top Clips

Cucurella: Chelsea learning from mistakes
Howe reflects on ‘strange game’ against Chelsea
Chelsea’s individual brilliance shines v. Magpies

Cucurella: Chelsea learning from mistakes
Howe reflects on ‘strange game’ against Chelsea
Chelsea’s individual brilliance shines v. Magpies

Watch Now

HLs: Best shots from Arnold Palmer Invitational

March 11, 2024 05:10 PM
Relive some of the best shots and moments from all of the action at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill in Orlando.
‘Demands’ of The Players make it a premier event
Golf world reacts to Scheffler’s Bay Hill victory
Highlights: Scheffler demolishes field at Bay Hill
How McIlroy rebounded for third-round 68 at API
Why Clark wasn’t penalized on 18th hole at API
Scheffler playing ‘top-tier’ golf at Bay Hill
HLs: Scheffler, Lowry co-lead API after Round 3
Kaufman’s ‘Friday Happy Hour’ at Bay Hill
Scheffler focused on putting at Arnold Palmer Inv.
Harman reflects on impressive Rd. 2 at Bay Hill
