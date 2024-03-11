Watch Now
HLs: Best shots from Arnold Palmer Invitational
Relive some of the best shots and moments from all of the action at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill in Orlando.
‘Demands’ of The Players make it a premier event
The Golf Central crew discusses their expectations for The Players Championship, analyzing the significance of the event what makes TPC Sawgrass such a difficult place to play.
Golf world reacts to Scheffler’s Bay Hill victory
Rory McIlroy, Will Zalatoris, Wyndham Clark and the Golf Central crew react to Scottie Scheffler’s convincing win at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Highlights: Scheffler demolishes field at Bay Hill
Watch Scottie Scheffler's fourth round highlights from his victory at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, where he separated himself from the field with a convincing win.
How McIlroy rebounded for third-round 68 at API
Rory McIlroy didn't have "any momentum" entering the back-nine, but turned his third round in the right direction on No. 10 to enter the hunt ahead of the final day of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Why Clark wasn’t penalized on 18th hole at API
Todd Lewis explains why Wyndham Clark received no penalty from the Arnold Palmer Invitational rules committee after he appeared to touch his ball lying in the rough on the 18th hole.
Scheffler playing ‘top-tier’ golf at Bay Hill
The Golf Central crew reacts to Scottie Scheffler's performance during Round 3 of the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, explaining what the co-leader must do to get the job done on Sunday.
HLs: Scheffler, Lowry co-lead API after Round 3
Golf Central shares highlights from Round 3 of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, including shots and moments from Scottie Scheffler, Shane Lowry, Will Zalatoris, among others.
Kaufman’s ‘Friday Happy Hour’ at Bay Hill
Smylie Kaufman's "Friday Happy Hour" at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational featured jokes, insights and insults with appearances from Jordan Spieth and Max Homa.
Scheffler focused on putting at Arnold Palmer Inv.
Scottie Scheffler spent time on the green after an improved putting day helped him tie for the Arnold Palmer Invitational lead on Friday. Golf Central breaks down the steps he's taking to improve that aspect of his game.