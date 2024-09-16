 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_indy_hertaintv_240915.jpg
Final IndyCar results, points after Nashville: Colton Herta claims first oval win, second in standings
Sanford International 2024 - Final Round
Steve Stricker hits stunning shot to win playoff and three-peat at Sanford International
Procore Championship 2024 - Final Round
Patton Kizzire ends victory drought, captures first fall event at Procore Championship

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_vikingsniners_240915.jpg
Vikings were in total control against 49ers
nbc_fnia_buccslions_240915.jpg
Mayfield leads Bucs to tough win against Lions
nbc_fnia_saintscowboys_240915.jpg
Saints make statement in Week 2 win over Cowboys

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_indy_hertaintv_240915.jpg
Final IndyCar results, points after Nashville: Colton Herta claims first oval win, second in standings
Sanford International 2024 - Final Round
Steve Stricker hits stunning shot to win playoff and three-peat at Sanford International
Procore Championship 2024 - Final Round
Patton Kizzire ends victory drought, captures first fall event at Procore Championship

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_vikingsniners_240915.jpg
Vikings were in total control against 49ers
nbc_fnia_buccslions_240915.jpg
Mayfield leads Bucs to tough win against Lions
nbc_fnia_saintscowboys_240915.jpg
Saints make statement in Week 2 win over Cowboys

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Højgaard had 'golf Gods shining on him'

September 15, 2024 10:04 PM
Golf Central recaps the 2024 Amgen Irish Open, discussing how Rasmus Højgaard was able to pull off the victory after Rory McIlroy left the door cracked open with his final round struggles.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gc_thompsonzhang_240915.jpg
6:27
What Solheim Cup win means for Thompson, Zhang
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_busprob_240913.jpg
5:27
Shuttle bus mishap blemishes Solheim Cup Day 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_solheimanalysis_240913.jpg
8:03
U.S. ‘finds their form’ on Day 1 of Solheim Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_amypettersenchat_240910.jpg
7:28
Pettersen: Team Europe ‘having a ball’ at Solheim
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_rexfallschedule_240909.jpg
6:30
Why fall season is so important for Tour players
Now Playing
nbc_golf_championshighlights_240908.jpg
3:57
Highlights: Ascension Charity Classic, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_omegaeuropeanmasters_240908.jpg
2:22
Highlights: Omega European Masters, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_champstourhl_240907.jpg
3:11
Highlights: Ascension Charity Classic, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_gc_jordansmithsegment_240907.jpg
1:45
Smith frustrated with DP World Tour officials
Now Playing
nbc_gc_dpwthls_240907.jpg
2:51
Highlights: Omega European Masters, Round 3
Now Playing