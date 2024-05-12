 Skip navigation
Top News

Cognizant Founders Cup - Final Round
Cognizant Founders Cup prize money: What winner Rose Zhang and field made
New RP.jpg
Roger Penske earns 100th sports car victory as No. 6 Porsche wins IMSA Laguna Seca
NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
Brad Keselowski captures first win for RKF Racing: 3 takeaways from Darlington

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_xanderschauffeleintv_240512.jpg
Schauffele: Wells Fargo ‘got away from me quick’
nbc_golf_pgachamps_regionstraditionfinalrdhl_240512.jpg
Highlights: Regions Tradition, Final Round
nbc_golf_pga_roryhlswellsfargofinrd_240512.jpg
Highlights: McIlroy breaks away in Wells Fargo

Watch Now

McIlroy's confidence soaring at the right time

May 12, 2024 07:20 PM
Rory McIlroy tells Todd Lewis that his putter was the key to his Wells Fargo Championship breakaway and that his confidence is soaring at the right time of the season, with the PGA Championship at Valhalla up next.
nbc_golf_gc_xanderschauffeleintv_240512.jpg
2:13
Schauffele: Wells Fargo ‘got away from me quick’
nbc_gc_roryintvandreax_240511.jpg
8:40
McIlroy feels ‘really good’ at Wells Fargo Champ.
nbc_gc_xanderintvandreax_240511.jpg
2:07
Schauffele examines the challenges of Quail Hollow
nbc_golf_gc_deskonrory_240510.jpg
7:43
McIlroy ‘missed opportunities’ at Quail Hollow
nbc_golf_gc_wagneronzandershot_240510.jpg
3:40
Breaking down ruling with Schauffele on No. 8
nbc_golf_gc_kordadeskreax_240510.jpg
2:52
How Korda’s streak stacks up to Lopez, Sorenstam
nbc_golf_rorypolicyboard_240509.jpg
11:12
McIlroy joins PGA Tour transaction subcommittee
nbc_golf_rorylitesWFC_240509.jpg
3:09
Highlights: McIlroy starts strong at Quail Hollow
nbc_golf_kordaintv_reax_240509__385657.jpg
7:31
Flawless fundamentals fueling Korda’s run
nbc_golf_zhanghlintv_240509.jpg
4:58
HLs: Zhang ‘dialed in’ in 9-under Cognizant Rd. 1
