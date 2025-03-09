 Skip navigation
NASCAR: Shriners Children's 500
Cup results, points after Phoenix Raceway as Christopher Bell makes NASCAR history
NCAA Womens Basketball: Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament Championship- George Mason vs Saint Josephs
Suarez, Walton lead George Mason women past Saint Joseph’s 73-58 for first NCAA Tournament bid
NCAA Womens Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Championship- UCLA vs USC
Lauren Betts, strong defense lead No. 4 UCLA past No. 2 USC 72-67 in Big Ten title game

nbc_golf_palmerfinalrdhl_250309.jpg
HLs: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Final Round
puertompx.jpg
Highlights: Puerto Rico Open 2025, Final Round
nbc_pl_earleua_250309.jpg
Hudson-Odoi blossoming into an elite winger

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Henley was clutch at Arnold Palmer Invitational

March 9, 2025 07:09 PM
The Golf Central crew discusses Russell Henley's amazing comeback win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, describing how some clutch shots from Henley at the eighth, 14th and 16 holes helped him emerge victorious Sunday.
