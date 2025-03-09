Watch Now
Henley was clutch at Arnold Palmer Invitational
The Golf Central crew discusses Russell Henley's amazing comeback win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, describing how some clutch shots from Henley at the eighth, 14th and 16 holes helped him emerge victorious Sunday.
Rory has ‘no momentum’ after tough day at Bay Hill
Golf Central reacts to Rory McIlroy's disappointing third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, where they analyze his struggles with the driver and why he's generally been "off his game" at Bay Hill.
Morikawa feels ‘something is clicking’ at Bay Hill
Golf Central breaks down Collin Morikawa's performance in the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational and how he's playing some of the best golf of his career.
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at API
Watch the best moments of Happy Hour presented by Michelob Ultra during the second round of Arnold Palmer Invitational, including conversations with Kevin Kisner and Justin Thomas.
Will Lowry hang on to lead at Bay Hill?
Shane Lowry discusses his day at the Arnold Palmer Invitational before the Golf Central crew breaks down the 37-year-old's history with leads in his career.
HLs: Scheffler has challenging day at Bay Hill
The Golf Central crew breaks down Scottie Scheffler's Round 2 showing at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, explaining what made the day so difficult for the world No. 1.
Palmer’s grandson Saunders: API about giving back
Sam Saunders joins Golf Central to talk about his grandfather Arnold Palmer's impact on the game, how Rafael Campos embodies his spirit, what the Arnold Palmer Invitational is all about and more.
Lowry-Rory connection on full display at API
The Golf Central Crew looks back on Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry getting off to a great start in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational, which is the latest instance of great chemistry between the two on display.
Bradley meant ‘no disrespect’ to European team
Todd Lewis joins Golf Central to provide the latest on Keegan Bradley, particularly the U.S. Ryder Cup captain's comments that were included in "Full Swing" and his showing at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Clark was ‘comfortable’ during Round 1 of API
Wyndham Clark joins Golf Central to break down his strong Round 1 showing at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational, how he's been able to handle adversity and more.
Horschel gets ready for Arnold Palmer Invitational
Listen to top golfer Billy Horschel talk to his caddie and performance coach as he warms up for the Arnold Palmer Invitational, part of the PGA TOUR Fan Forward initiative’s enhanced focus on player-caddie conversations.