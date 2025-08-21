Watch Now
Henley rides hot putter to Tour Championship lead
Golf Central examines how Russell Henley finished atop the Tour Championship leaderboard after Thursday's first round, where he displayed "exceptional" approach and reminded the golf world of his elite abilities.
Up Next
Debating potential U.S. Ryder Cup captain picks
Debating potential U.S. Ryder Cup captain picks
Todd Lewis catches up with Keegan Bradley about the budding chemistry between members of the U.S. Ryder Cup team and how he plans to make captain picks before Golf Central debates the top candidates in front of him.
Shiels Donegan: I don’t give up easily
Shiels Donegan: I don't give up easily
U.S. Amateur semifinalist Niall Shiels Donegan joins Golf Central to talk about the hometown boost he got at the U.S. Amateur and how his deep run has changed his perspective of his game.
FedExCup Playoff bubble bursts for some at the BMW
FedExCup Playoff bubble bursts for some at the BMW
Watch highlights from the players fighting to make the Tour Championship as they move above and below the FedEx Cup Playoff cutline in the final round of the BMW Championship.
Scheffler: Golf ‘means a heck of a lot to me’
Scheffler: Golf 'means a heck of a lot to me'
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler discusses his BMW Championship victory, reflecting on what made the win special, if comparing him to Tiger Woods is fair, how he measures his improvement and why golf "is not just a game."
Penge boosts Ryder Cup chances with DPWT victory
Penge boosts Ryder Cup chances with DPWT victory
Golf Central delves into a thrilling final round at the 2025 Danish Golf Championship, where Marco Penge outlasted Rasmus Højgaard in a victory that put a dent in the former's Ryder Cup hopes.
Checking in on players on FedExCup Playoffs bubble
Checking in on players on FedExCup Playoffs bubble
Entering the final round of the BMW Championship, there are many players who need strong performances to advance to the Tour Championship next week, including Akshay Bhatia, Rickie Fowler, Harry Hall and Taylor Pendrith.
Scheffler talks run-in with rules officials at BMW
Scheffler talks run-in with rules officials at BMW
Scottie Scheffler discusses his third-round at the BMW Championship that included a situation involving rules officials, saying he could be "a little bit more accurate" but "did a really good job of staying patient."
MacIntyre: ‘You give me crap, I’ll give you crap’
MacIntyre: 'You give me crap, I'll give you crap'
Robert MacIntyre talks about battling the course and feisty fans in the third round of the BMW Championship.
MacIntyre feels ‘comfortable’ at BMW Championship
MacIntyre feels 'comfortable' at BMW Championship
Robert MacIntyre reflects on his unbelievable first two rounds at the BMW Championship, sharing what he has been able to do well at Caves Valley Golf Club and discussing how recent changes have impacted his performance.
Scheffler: It is ‘always fun’ playing with McIlroy
Scheffler: It is 'always fun' playing with McIlroy
Scottie Scheffler speaks after the second round of the BMW Championship in Maryland, reflecting on playing with Rory McIlroy, trailing Robert MacIntyre by five strokes and staying focused on a course with wider fairways.