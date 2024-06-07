Watch Now
Distance control helping Scheffler at Memorial
Scottie Scheffler tells Todd Lewis how he's feeling with his irons so far in the Memorial Tournament and what he expects from Muirfield Village Golf Club over the weekend.
McIlroy: PIF talks moving in ‘right direction’
Rory McIlroy describes Friday's negotiations with PIF as "very productive" and "very collaborative," sharing that he is encouraged with the direction of where talks are moving.
HLs: American Family Insurance Championship, Rd. 2
Watch the best moments from the second round of the 2024 PGA Tour Champions American Family Insurance Championship.
Patience in Round 3 puts Morikawa in contention
Collin Morikawa's success around the greens has him in contention entering the final round of the Memorial Tournament, and Golf Central analyzes the state of his game with the U.S. Open approaching.
Scheffler ‘resilient’ after eventful third round
Golf Central analyzes Scottie Scheffler's eventful third round of the Memorial Tournament, discussing his "resilience" to bounce back immediately from poor holes.
Highlights: Soderberg builds Round 3 lead
Watch highlights from Round 3 of the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, where Sebastian Soderberg has built a massive lead in Sweden.
Spieth’s wrist may continue causing him trouble
The Golf Central crew reacts to Jordan Spieth missing the cut after the second round of the 2024 Memorial Tournament & how his lingering wrist injury could continue to affect him moving forward.
How Scheffler’s course management is so ‘spot on’
With Scottie Scheffler leading by three strokes after Round 2 of the PGA Tour's Memorial Tournament, Johnson Wagner highlights what makes his course management so effective.
‘Some good, some bad’ from Rory’s Memorial Round 1
Look back on some of Rory McIlroy's best shots from a 2-under Round 1 of the 2024 Memorial Tournament -- as well as some of his worst, many of which uncharacteristically came with the driver.
Hadwin ready for adversity at Memorial after Rd. 1
Adam Hadwin shares why he "feels pretty comfortable" with his overall game after a strong showing in Round 1 of the Memorial Tournament.