Scheffler playing 'top-tier' golf at Bay Hill

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200
Phoenix Xfinity results: Chandler Smith scores second career victory
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Round Three
Clark, rules official: No rules violated on Bay Hill’s 18th
NCAA Womens Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Semifinal
Caitlin Clark puts up 28 points, 15 assists for No. 3 Iowa in 95-68 romp past Michigan in Big Ten semifinals

Top Clips

nbc_nas_restartwreck_240309.jpg
Smith, Nemechek contact results in multi-car wreck
nbc_golf_penske_240309.jpg
McIlroy in API hunt after ‘tremendous’ back-nine
nbc_golf_pga_arnoldpalmerrd3hl_240309.jpg
Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200
Phoenix Xfinity results: Chandler Smith scores second career victory
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Round Three
Clark, rules official: No rules violated on Bay Hill’s 18th
NCAA Womens Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Semifinal
Caitlin Clark puts up 28 points, 15 assists for No. 3 Iowa in 95-68 romp past Michigan in Big Ten semifinals

Top Clips

nbc_nas_restartwreck_240309.jpg
Smith, Nemechek contact results in multi-car wreck
nbc_golf_penske_240309.jpg
McIlroy in API hunt after ‘tremendous’ back-nine
nbc_golf_pga_arnoldpalmerrd3hl_240309.jpg
Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Scheffler playing 'top-tier' golf at Bay Hill

March 9, 2024 07:13 PM
The Golf Central crew reacts Scottie Scheffler's performance during Round 3 of the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, explaining what the co-leader must do to get the job done on Sunday.
Up Next
nbc_gc_bestofsmylie_240308.jpg
2:43
Kaufman’s ‘Friday Happy Hour’ at Bay Hill
Now Playing
nbc_gc_schefflerbreakdown_240308__993886.jpg
7:23
Scheffler focused on putting at Arnold Palmer Inv.
Now Playing
nbc_golf_brianharmanintv_240308.jpg
7:27
Harman reflects on impressive Rd. 2 at Bay Hill
Now Playing
nbc_golf_schefflerlookin_240308__627465.jpg
4:04
Inside Scheffler’s attempts to improve putting
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roryrd1ranalysis_240307.jpg
11:00
McIlroy ‘did not have the answer’ at API Rd. 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gcp_viktorhovlandhit_240307.jpg
5:58
Frequent coaching changes hurting Hovland’s game?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pgaboardchange_240306.jpg
2:40
Ogilvie joins Enterprises board, Tour Policy Board
Now Playing
nbc_gc_eckroatraction3_240304.jpg
6:10
Eckroat stayed even-keeled in first PGA Tour win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_cognizantweather_240303.jpg
6:24
Rain washes Cognizant Classic finish to Monday
Now Playing
nbc_gc_lpgahsbc_rd4highlights_240303.jpg
2:30
HLs: 2024 HSBC Women’s World Championship, Round 4
Now Playing