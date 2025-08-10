Watch Now
Scheffler's putter key to FedEx St. Jude hopes
Anna Jackson and Johnson Wagner evaluate several of Saturday's top performers at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where Scottie Scheffler reminded the field of his "air of inevitability" as his putter caught fire.
Bubble watch after FedEx St. Jude Round 3
Golf Central examines notable third-round performances from golfers on the FedEx Cup Playoffs bubble at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where Todd Lewis reports from TPC Southwind on Jordan Spieth, Chris Kirk, and more.
Scheffler on Fleetwood’s tail after moving day
Anna Jackson and Johnson Wagner look at how Scottie Scheffler powered his way up the FedEx St. Jude Championship leaderboard on moving day during Saturday's third-round action from TPC Southwind.
Fleetwood is ‘well due’ for first PGA Tour victory
Golf Central examines Tommy Fleetwood's third round at the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship before he sheds light into his mentality going into Sunday's final round with a one-shot lead as Scottie Scheffler looms.
Scheffler remains ‘in the mix’ after uneven Friday
Golf Central reviews Scottie Scheffler's up-and-down second round at the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship, where the superstar remained in contention amid letting his frustrations out.
Smylie’s best moments from FedEx St. Jude Round 2
Look back at some of Smylie Kaufman's best conversations from second-round action at the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind, where he caught up with J.J. Spaun and Tony Finau, presented by Michelob Ultra.
Fleetwood has TPC Southwind ‘figured out’
Golf Central analyzes how Tommy Fleetwood excelled in "every facet" of his game in Round 2 at the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship before the 34-year-old shares what helped him take the lead going into Saturday.
Fleetwood’s second sub-65 day ‘feels really nice’
Tommy Fleetwood joins Damon Hack from the FedEx St. Jude Championship to reflect on his back-to-back sub-65 rounds and details how he plans to stay composed for the final two rounds.
Scheffler bounces back after bogey in Memphis
After bogeying the 10th hole during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship and showing some rare frustration, four-time major champion Scottie Scheffler bounced back with a beautiful birdie at the next hole.
‘So much’ on the line for playoff bubble players
Get an update on how the players on the FedExCup Playoffs bubble performed in Round 1 of the FedEx St. Jude Championship and what is at stake.