Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen - Practice
Connor Zilisch suffers broken collarbone in victory lane fall; Trackhouse withdraws his Cup car
Asher Hong
Asher Hong wins U.S. all-around gymnastics title by record margin, leads world team
USA Gymnastics Championships
2025 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_moto_driverssaid_250809.jpg
What riders said after Ironman Motocross
nbc_golf_bubble_250809.jpg
Bubble watch after FedEx St. Jude Round 3
scottie_mpx.jpg
Scheffler on Fleetwood’s tail after moving day

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Scheffler's putter key to FedEx St. Jude hopes

August 9, 2025 08:38 PM
Anna Jackson and Johnson Wagner evaluate several of Saturday's top performers at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where Scottie Scheffler reminded the field of his "air of inevitability" as his putter caught fire.
nbc_golf_bubble_250809.jpg
8:10
Bubble watch after FedEx St. Jude Round 3
scottie_mpx.jpg
0:54
Scheffler on Fleetwood’s tail after moving day
nbc_golf_tommyfleetwood_250809.jpg
11:58
Fleetwood is ‘well due’ for first PGA Tour victory
nbc_golf_gc_scottieschefflerv2_250808.jpg
4:45
Scheffler remains ‘in the mix’ after uneven Friday
nbc_golf_gc_bestofsmylie_250808.jpg
3:43
Smylie’s best moments from FedEx St. Jude Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_tommyfleetwood_250808.jpg
8:55
Fleetwood has TPC Southwind ‘figured out’
nbc_golf_pga_tommyfleetwoodintv_250808.jpg
1:34
Fleetwood’s second sub-65 day ‘feels really nice’
scottiefedexmemphiseight.jpg
0:55
Scheffler bounces back after bogey in Memphis
spieth.jpg
7:53
‘So much’ on the line for playoff bubble players
nbc_golf_scottiescheffler_250807.jpg
7:07
Scheffler finishes five back from lead in Memphis
Related Videos

bhatia_1920.png
07:21
Bhatia ‘not trying to force anything’, be at ease
nbc_golf_fleetwoodintv_250807.jpg
01:49
Fleetwood ‘hit well off the tee’ to be in control
nbc_golf_spiethwalkandtalk_250806.jpg
06:08
How Spieth wants to ‘tighten up’ from tee to green
nbc_golf_gc_justinthomas_250806.jpg
03:23
Thomas sees FedExCup Playoffs taking right step
tiger_mpx.jpg
01:27
Tiger would be ‘big boon’ for PGA Tour Champions
nbc_golf_gcjjspaun_250806.jpg
03:23
Spaun ‘trying to peak’ this time of year
nbc_golf_gc_stjude_250806.jpg
01:25
Inside St. Jude’s impact on children’s health
nbc_golf_roundtable_250806.jpg
11:21
FedExCup Playoffs need more ‘volatility’
nbc_golf_scottieintvreax_250806.jpg
10:22
Scheffler: FedExCup ‘great way’ to finish season
nbc_golf_tourformat_250806.jpg
06:04
What could PGA Tour playoffs changes look like?
nbc_golf_blumenherst_250805.jpg
05:38
Blumenherst on importance of U.S. Women’s Amateur
nbc_golf_morikawaintv_250805.jpg
07:55
FedExCup Playoffs about ‘survival’ for Morikawa
nbc_golf_camyoungintv_250805.jpg
08:52
Young making his move toward Ryder Cup case
nbc_golf_mcilroydiscussion_250805.jpg
07:46
Rory to skip FedEx St. Jude Championship
nbc_golf_keegandiscussion_250805.jpg
08:37
Bradley must ‘focus solely’ on Ryder Cup captaincy
nbc_golf_huntermahan_250805.jpg
10:57
Mahan details his role in Happy Gilmore 2
nbc_golf_tlewreport_250805.jpg
07:44
Analyzing the high-stakes nature of FedEx St. Jude
nbc_golf_yanitseng_250804.jpg
12:01
How Tseng has changed swing with help of Riggs
nbc_golf_roundtable_250804.jpg
10:21
Is Scheffler the PGA Tour Player of the Year?
bandon_dunes.jpg
10:59
Expectations for U.S. Women’s Amateur at Bandon
nbc_golf_bethann_250804.jpg
11:15
Why it’s ‘never been harder’ to win on LPGA Tour
nbc_golf_gcpodrydercup_250803.jpg
09:06
Who deserves to make U.S. Ryder Cup team?
CamYoungwin.jpg
09:34
Young and father reflect on first PGA Tour win
nbc_golf_bubble_250803.jpg
02:12
FedExCup bubble picture after Wyndham Championship
nbc_roto_yamashita_250803.jpg
07:09
Yamashita shows ‘high ceiling’ at AIG Women’s Open
nbc_golf_gc_cameronyoung_250802.jpg
08:43
Young credits Wyndham success to Ryder Cup hopes
nbc_golf_gc_charleyhull_250802.jpg
05:35
Hull ‘the one to watch’ at AIG Women’s Open
nbc_golf_gc_wyndhamcut_250802.jpg
02:02
Homa, Theegala miss cut at Wyndham Championship
nbc_golf_gc_youngrai_250801.jpg
09:15
Young, Rai top leaderboard at Sedgefield
nbc_golf_lpga_lottiewoad_250801.jpg
05:00
Lottie Woad reflects on her Round 2 performance

Latest Clips

nbc_moto_driverssaid_250809.jpg
07:32
What riders said after Ironman Motocross
deegan_mpx_thumb.jpg
04:40
Deegan back on top of 250 class with Ironman sweep
women_s_mx_ironman_mpx_thumb.jpg
02:45
HLs: Women’s Motocross Round 4, Ironman
StephenNedoroscikRep.jpg
02:33
Nedoroscik goes off pommel horse early on Day 2
hunter_lawrence_mpx_thumb.jpg
10:33
Hunter Lawrence nabs first MX overall at Ironman
mx_ironman_mpx_thumb.jpg
24:21
Highlights: Pro Motocross Round 9, Ironman
nbc_golf_scottieschefflerextended_250809.jpg
08:03
HLs: Scheffler ascends FedEx St. Jude leaderboard
nbc_golf_sales_cdwrd4_250809.jpg
01:12
How Fleetwood staved off Rose in Round 3
nbc_moto_jettlawrenceintv_250809.jpg
01:20
Jett: Ironman National ‘wasn’t my best day’
nbc_moto_tomacintv_v2_250809.jpg
43
Tomac ‘surprised’ about Ironman podium finish
FOR_MPX.jpg
11:22
HLs: 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Semifinals
nbc_moto_rjhampshireintv_250809.jpg
58
Hampshire seeing ‘so much improvement’ in 450
nbc_moto_hunterlawrenceintv_250809.jpg
01:04
Lawrence: ‘Good to get the monkey off the back’
nbc_golf_fedexrd3_250809.jpg
16:09
Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 3
nbc_moto_vialleintv_v5_250809.jpg
37
Vialle back on track after Ironman podium
shimoda_intrv.jpg
59
Shimoda: ‘I had nothing’ for Deegan at Ironman
Fleetwood_raw.jpg
01:11
Fleetwood storms to lead in FedEx St. Jude Round 2
nbc_moto_deeganintv_250809.jpg
51
Deegan ‘felt like himself again’ at Ironman
svg_and_marks_copy.jpg
04:30
SVG, Marks discuss Trackhouse, 2024 Glen finish
nbc_wnba_fritopplays_250809.jpg
03:01
HLs: Wilson scores 29 in birthday win over Storm
sales_nas_creditone_watkinsglen_250808.jpg
02:12
Who will strike when it counts at Watkins Glen?
nbc_nas_trucks_watkinsglennv2_250808.jpg
16:18
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at Watkins Glen
oly_gawph_championships_skyeblakely_250808.jpg
03:41
Blakely soars on beam, uneven bars in return
oly_gawph_championships_hezleyrivera_250808.jpg
06:17
Rivera rides top score on beam to Day 1 lead
nbc_golf_uswomensamateurqfhl_250808.jpg
13:59
HLs: 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Quarterfinals
nbc_golf_pga_fedexstjuderd2hl_250808.jpg
08:12
Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_pga_finautiktokfamily_250808.jpg
02:13
Finau: Wife, children are ‘my crown jewels’
nbc_golf_pga_tonyfinauhappygilmore2_250808.jpg
03:06
Finau: ‘Extremely special’ filming Happy Gilmore 2
nbc_golf_pga_spaunhappyhour_250808.jpg
03:24
Spaun recounts U.S. Open winning putt as ‘destiny’
nbc_roto_astros_250808.jpg
01:59
Astros getting reinforcements to starting rotation