Pendrith stays present in first PGA Tour win
Taylor Pendrith earned his first PGA Tour win Sunday in the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, and Tripp Isenhour says Pendrith's ability to stay present -- plus, of course, some exquisite short game -- is how he did it.
Remembering former Tour winner, analyst Oosterhuis
Golf Central remembers former PGA Tour winner and golf analyst Peter Ooseterhuis, who has passed away at the age of 75.
Myrtle Beach highlights upcoming golf events
The Golf Central crew discuss upcoming golf events for this week, including the Wells Fargo Championship, Myrtle Beach Classic and Cognizant Founders Cup.
Kohles falls short of first PGA Tour win at Nelson
Ben Kohles recaps the final three holes of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, ultimately falling short of his first PGA Tour win, but leaves the tournament "excited" for where his game is at with much to take away.
Highlights: 2024 Volvo China Open, Final Round
Watch the best shots and analysis from the final round of the DP World Tour's Volvo China Open in Shenzhen, China.
Pendrith plays with confidence on big Moving Day
Taylor Pendrith rose to the occasion on Moving Day (presented by Penske), chipping his way to an 8-under 63 and moving into the lead in the CJ Cup Byron Nelson as he seeks his first career PGA Tour win.
Kim mature beyond his years at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Golf Central looks back at Kris Kim's third round at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and discusses the maturity he has displayed in his PGA Tour debut, much similar to the likes of Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler.
Wallace focused and healthy at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Ben Kohles and Matt Wallace discuss their mindset and where they stand going into Sunday's final round of play at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
Knapp’s speed control ‘key’ ahead of Nelson Rd. 4
Jake Knapp looks to "stick to the game plan" ahead of the final round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, and Golf Central analyzes why his speed control on the greens is "key" to score his second win in his rookie campaign.
Highlights: 2024 Volvo China Open, Round 2
Watch the best shots from Round 2 of the DP World Tour's Volvo China Open in Shenzhen, China.