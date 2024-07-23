Bryan's road trip to 3M Open was 'a great time'

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400
Tyler Reddick maintains No. 1 spot in NBC Sports Power Rankings after Indy
Jalen Ramsey, Derrick Henry
Betting the NFL: Derrick Henry for OPOY
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/scglnse7qgmdflarsddh
How the July live period will impact the Rivals150 rankings
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_smx_washougal_biggestmoments_240723__710177.jpg
Pro Motocross 2024: Washougal best moments
nbc_golf_gc_stanleycpckpreview_240723.jpg
CPKC Women’s Open ‘like the sixth major’ for many
nbc_golf_gc_cpkc_kangintv_240723.jpg
Defending CPKC winner Khang ‘hungry for the next’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400
Tyler Reddick maintains No. 1 spot in NBC Sports Power Rankings after Indy
Jalen Ramsey, Derrick Henry
Betting the NFL: Derrick Henry for OPOY
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/scglnse7qgmdflarsddh
How the July live period will impact the Rivals150 rankings
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_smx_washougal_biggestmoments_240723__710177.jpg
Pro Motocross 2024: Washougal best moments
nbc_golf_gc_stanleycpckpreview_240723.jpg
CPKC Women’s Open ‘like the sixth major’ for many
nbc_golf_gc_cpkc_kangintv_240723.jpg
Defending CPKC winner Khang ‘hungry for the next’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Bryan's road trip to 3M Open was 'a great time'

July 23, 2024 05:49 PM
Amid national technology outages, Wesley Bryan pivoted away from his flight in favor of an 18-hour road trip with Samuel Stevens that was 'as much fun as you can imagine'.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gc_stanleycpckpreview_240723.jpg
4:12
CPKC Women’s Open ‘like the sixth major’ for many
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_cpkc_kangintv_240723.jpg
1:29
Defending CPKC winner Khang ‘hungry for the next’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_3MOfinaupresser_240723.jpg
1:59
Finau ‘never wants to miss’ 3M Open opportunity
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_majorseason_240722.jpg
1:20
Recapping the 2024 men’s golf majors
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_livefromwrap_240722.jpg
4:18
Americans win all four major championships in 2024
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_xanderseg_240722.jpg
9:54
Schauffele bests ‘physical challenges’ at The Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penskemovingday_240720.jpg
1:10
Burns vaults up leaderboard at The Open in Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lf_abergpresser_240715.jpg
10:27
Åberg working on driver accuracy ahead of The Open
Now Playing
nbc_gc_kaulighls_240714.jpg
2:44
Highlights: Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_toddlewisroyaltroon_240714.jpg
5:37
Players begin prepping for The Open at Royal Troon
Now Playing