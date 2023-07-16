Watch Now
Allen: 'Lot of comments' in Mahomes, Kelce group
Josh Allen talks with Kira K. Dixon about playing alongside Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce at the American Century Championship and what he’s looking forward to this season with the Bills.
Up Next
Curry ‘always dreamt’ of winning on an 18th hole
Curry 'always dreamt' of winning on an 18th hole
Steph Curry is awarded the trophy as the winner of the 2023 American Century Championship and talks about where this victory fits in his athletic achievements.
Mahomes ‘getting too old’ to hang out with Kelce
Mahomes 'getting too old' to hang out with Kelce
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce talk about playing at the 2023 American Century Championship during a packed part of their schedules and what they're looking forward to for the NFL season.
Ribeiro dances after closest to pin win
Ribeiro dances after closest to pin win
Alfonso Ribeiro beat out the competition with the closest shot to the pin on No. 17 in Round 3 at the American Century Championship and talked about what the event means to him.
Barkley: ‘I’m not used to making birdies’
Barkley: 'I'm not used to making birdies'
Kira K. Dixon interviews Charles Barkley as he talks over some of his redeeming play on the final day of the American Century Championship, featuring back-to-back birdies.
McIlroy ‘really proud’ of Scottish Open finish
McIlroy 'really proud' of Scottish Open finish
Rory McIlroy reacts to winning the Genesis Scottish Open, including his tremendous birdie on the 18th to cap off a 4-under back nine. McIlroy discusses the momentum his win provides for the remainder of the season.
Highlights: Genesis Scottish Open, Round 4
Highlights: Genesis Scottish Open, Round 4
Check out the best shots and moments from the final day of action at the Genesis Scottish Open, where Rory McIlroy took home the victory.
Highlights: Barbasol Championship, Round 3
Highlights: Barbasol Championship, Round 3
Watch the best shots from Round 3 of the Barbasol Championship, where rookie Trevor Cone surpassed Lucas Glover to sit atop the leaderboard.
Fleetwood makes big move at Genesis Scottish Open
Fleetwood makes big move at Genesis Scottish Open
Tommy Fleetwood enhances his chances for a Genesis Scottish Open win after a big third round and the Golf Central crew looks at he has progressed throughout the tournament.
Cone’s ball-striking ‘coming around’
Cone's ball-striking 'coming around'
Trevor Cone shares the momentum he found in Round 3 of the Barbasol Championship that resulted in the rookie posting a career-low 63.
Highlights: American Century Championship, Round 2
Highlights: American Century Championship, Round 2
Check out highlights from Round 2 of the 2023 American Century Championship, where star athletes and celebrities went head-to-head on the links at Lake Tahoe.
Curry watches back ace, shoots hoops at ACC
Curry watches back ace, shoots hoops at ACC
Steph Curry reacts to his ace at the American Century Championship and goes for his usual type of long-range bomb on No. 17.