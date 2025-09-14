 Skip navigation
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers put All-Star catcher Will Smith on 10-day injured list with bruised right hand
Oblique Seville
Oblique Seville wins 100m world title, puts Jamaica back on top of men’s sprinting
Day 1 - World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025
Melissa Jefferson-Wooden wins world 100m title, caps a village kid’s remarkable rise

oly_atw100_jeffersonwoodenfinal_250914.jpg
Jefferson-Wooden wins 100m with CR at worlds
new_mpx_thumb.jpg
Hammaker set up well for finals in Las Vegas
nbc_pl_nevillehof_250914.jpg
Gary Neville previews Man City v. Man United derby

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Rory drains long putt for eagle on 18 at BMW PGA

September 14, 2025 07:57 AM
Sizing up his shot on hole No. 18 at the Wentworth Club, Rory McIlroy sinks a long putt for eagle to finish in style during third-round action at the 2025 BMW PGA Championship.
nbc_golf_roryeagleVOD_250914.jpg
0:54
Rory drains long putt for eagle on 18 at BMW PGA
Now Playing
hatton_bmw_rd_3_1920.png
8:41
Highlights: BMW PGA Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bmwr2_250912.jpg
10:39
Highlights: BMW PGA Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_hovlandint_250912.jpg
1:33
Hovland looking for a more ‘stress-free’ game
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bmwr1_250911.jpg
11:29
Highlights: BMW PGA Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lukedonald_250910.jpg
5:46
Donald: ‘Players change’ despite Europe’s cohesion
Now Playing
nbc_golf_europerydercupteam_250909.jpg
5:24
BMW PGA ‘important’ for European Ryder Cup team
Now Playing
nbc_golf_irishd4ehl_250907.jpg
14:44
Highlights: Amgen Irish Open, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roryintd4_250907.jpg
3:48
McIlroy: ‘This is a really special day’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rorywinsVOD_250907.jpg
0:53
The moment McIlroy secured Irish Open victory
Now Playing

rory_putt.jpg
02:32
Irish crowd erupts for Rory’s tying eagle on 18
nbc_golf_cabreraaceVOD_250907.jpg
01:04
Cabrera Bello hits final-round ace at Irish Open
nbc_golf_irishd3ehl_250906.jpg
11:05
Highlights: Amgen Irish Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_roryintv_250906.jpg
02:26
Gusts were ‘hard to judge’ for McIlroy in Round 3
nbc_golf_irishd2ehl_250905.jpg
13:06
Highlights: Amgen Irish Open, Round 2
rory_mcilroy_round_2.jpg
02:35
Rory ‘close enough’ to chase Irish Open leaders
rory_dp_world.jpg
12:00
Highlights: Amgen Irish Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_roryinterview_250904.jpg
01:36
McIlroy ‘pretty encouraged’ despite Round 1 score

oly_atw100_jeffersonwoodenfinal_250914.jpg
04:35
Jefferson-Wooden wins 100m with CR at worlds
new_mpx_thumb.jpg
01:07
Hammaker set up well for finals in Las Vegas
nbc_pl_nevillehof_250914.jpg
05:49
Gary Neville previews Man City v. Man United derby
nbc_pl_ornstein_250914.jpg
05:46
Report: City’s 115 charges could be resolved soon
oly_atwds_allmanfinal_250914.jpg
05:07
Allman outclasses field for first world title
oly_atw100_richardsonMJWsemi_250914_v2.jpg
09:28
Sha’Carri in final on time; Jefferson-Wooden leads
nbc_pl_arneanddiscussion_250914.jpg
06:41
Slot explains Isak’s absence from squad v. Burnley
oly_atw400_paulinoheat_250914.jpg
03:48
Paulino wins 400m heat, sets fourth-fastest time
oly_atw400_mclaughlinheat_250914.jpg
04:43
McLaughlin-Levrone reaches 400m semis at worlds
nbc_cfb_lovecomp_250914.jpg
06:11
Every Love run and catch vs. Texas A&M
nbc_rtf_miamiusfmichigan_250914.jpg
04:21
Miami blows out USF; Underwood let loose
nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_250914.jpg
01:44
Key, Stockton top best Week 3 showings
nbc_rtf_wiscobama_250914.jpg
02:12
Bama rights the ship; Ohio State powers to win
nbc_rtf_ugatennreax_250914.jpg
04:16
Georgia outlasts Tennessee in epic OT finish
nbc_rtf_clemsongatech_250914.jpg
05:27
‘Pieces are not adding up’ for Clemson
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250913.jpg
22:05
NASCAR Cup drivers recap Bristol playoff race
nbc_cfb_ndtamuhl_250914.jpg
14:54
HLs: Texas A&M defeats Notre Dame in classic
nbc_smx_tomacintv_250913.jpg
54
Tomac ‘still in the hunt’ after third place finish
nbc_nas_radiorecap_250913.jpg
01:15
Best Cup driver audio from Bristol playoff race
nbc_nas_cupbristol_250913.jpg
14:57
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at Bristol
nbc_smx_jettlawrenceintv_250913.jpg
01:00
J. Lawrence recaps ‘hectic’ Moto 2 in St. Louis
nbc_smx_hunterlawrenceintv_250913.jpg
47
H. Lawrence hoping Round 2 win bonus hits soon
nbc_nas_svgintrv_250913.jpg
01:05
SVG recaps first stint in NASCAR Cup playoffs
nbc_nas_dillonintrv_250913.jpg
01:42
Tire wear caught up to Dillon at Bristol
nbc_ncaaf_michiganwm_250913.jpg
04:54
Highlights: Michigan overpowers Central Michigan
Oregon_v_Northwestern_raw.jpg
04:01
Highlights: Oregon handles Northwestern
nbc_smx_driverssaid_250913.jpg
11:51
What riders said after SMX Playoffs in St. Louis
nbc_nas_keselowskiintrv_250913.jpg
51
Keselowski’s Bristol finish emulates Cup season
nbc_nas_bowmanintrv_250913.jpg
01:57
Restarts hurt Bowman’s chances to advance
nbc_cfb_elkoint_250913.jpg
47
Elko: A&M took the ‘next step’ in win vs. ND