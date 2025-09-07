Watch Now
McIlroy: 'This is a really special day'
Rory McIlroy shares his thoughts after winning the Irish Open in dramatic fashion in front of a raucous crowd.
Up Next
Rory McIlroy shares his thoughts after winning the Irish Open in dramatic fashion in front of a raucous crowd.
The moment McIlroy secured Irish Open victory
It took a 72nd-hole eagle and three playoff holes, but Rory McIlroy outlasted Joakim Lagergren to win the Amgen Irish Open in front of a supportive gallery.
Irish crowd erupts for Rory’s tying eagle on 18
Rory McIlroy gave the home crowd something special to remember by draining this eagle putt to force a playoff at the Amgen Irish Open.
Cabrera Bello hits final-round ace at Irish Open
Rafa Cabrera Bello’s hole-in-one on No. 3 gave him a huge boost as he pursues the victory at The K Club.
Highlights: Amgen Irish Open, Round 3
Watch the top highlights from Round 3 of the Amgen Irish Open at The K Club in Kildare, Ireland.
Gusts were ‘hard to judge’ for McIlroy in Round 3
Rory McIlroy felt he gave himself enough chances to keep pace with the leaders at the Irish Open, but late gusts were "hard to judge" in Round 3 despite sitting T4 entering the final round.
Highlights: Amgen Irish Open, Round 2
Watch second-round highlights from the Amgen Irish Open at The K Club in Kildare, Ireland.
Rory ‘close enough’ to chase Irish Open leaders
Rory McIlroy bounced back with a bogey-free 66 in Round 2 of the Irish Open, and he recaps his round while highlighting the fan support at The K Club.
Highlights: Amgen Irish Open, Round 1
Watch first-round highlights from the Amgen Irish Open at The K Club in Kildare, Ireland.