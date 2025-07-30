 Skip navigation
Pittsburgh Pirates v San Francisco Giants
Report: Pirates sending 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes to Reds for reliever Rogers, prospect Stafura
16xp-ride-or-die-berry2025.jpg
Who will be Matthew Berry’s 2025 Fantasy Football ‘Ride or Die’?
Washington Nationals v. Houston Astros
Angels acquire relievers Chafin and García from Nationals in trade for lefty Eder, prospect Brown

Top Clips

nbc_roto_chourio_250730.jpg
‘Ripple effects’ for Brewers amid Chourio’s injury
nbc_roto_najeeharris_250730.jpg
Hampton can be top Chargers RB with Harris out
nbc_roto_acuna_250730.jpg
What Acuna Jr.'s injury means for Braves, fantasy

Watch Now

Royal Porthcrawl 'a special test' for LPGA's best

July 30, 2025 01:32 PM
Hear from Jeeno Thitikul, Grace Kim, Charley Hull ahead of the AIG Women's Open and what golfers can expect from Royal Porthcrawl, which is hosting the event for the first time.
Up Next
nbc_golf_spiethintv_250730.jpg
12:21
Spieth ‘on the outside looking in’ before Wyndham
Now Playing
nbc_golf_jimmiejohnson_250730.jpg
3:09
Johnson: Golf’s ‘relational aspect’ draws drivers
Now Playing
nbc_golf_aigpressers_250730.jpg
8:00
Royal Porthcrawl ‘a special test’ for LPGA’s best
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tomcousins_250730.jpg
6:08
East Lake Foundation founder Cousins dies at 93
Now Playing
imageID_26535795_copy.jpg
11:31
U.S. faces ‘a lot of questions’ ahead of Ryder Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_whitebarbaree_250729.jpg
6:34
White and Barbaree Jr join sub-60 club in Ottawa
Now Playing
lottie_woad_womens_open.jpg
11:46
Nichols: Simply put, Woad ‘wants to be the best’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_abbottsegment_250728.jpg
8:14
Woad ‘playing best golf of any woman in the world’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roundtablediscussion_250728.jpg
11:23
Assessing ‘discrepancy’ for Niemann in major play
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rolappdiscussion_250728.jpg
9:28
What challenges will Rolapp face as PGA Tour CEO?
Now Playing

nbc_golf_fitzpatrickintv_250729.jpg
05:34
Fitzpatrick not having the season he wants
nbc_golf_nellyandlydia_250729.jpg
10:17
Korda, Ko talk about pressure at AIG Women’s Open
nbc_golf_tlewreport_250729.jpg
09:21
Heat is on for players ahead of FedEx Cup Playoffs
fec_trophy.jpg
05:54
Race to FEC playoffs enters crunch time at Wyndham
nbc_golf_ianbakerfinch_250728.jpg
12:04
Baker-Finch: 2025 Masters was ‘an epic movie’
nbc_golf_gcpodbubble_250727.jpg
06:41
Who helped, hurt cause in FEC rankings?
nbc_golf_fedexbubble_250727.jpg
02:03
FedExCup bubble shifts after 3M Open performances
nbc_golf_kitayamasound_250727.jpg
02:48
Kitayama: Trusting ‘my game’ helped me win 3M Open
nbc_golf_lottiewoadgolfcentral_250727.jpg
05:20
Woad talks caddie, expectations after debut win
nbc_golf_penske_250726.jpg
01:09
Kitayama ties course record at 3M Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_bhatiaolesen_250726.jpg
07:31
Bhatia, Olesen ride different attitudes to 3M lead
nbc_golf_woadintvreax_250726.jpg
06:02
Woad’s iron play shines at Women’s Scottish Open
nbc_golf_outsidelookingin_250725.jpg
06:36
How golfers outside Top 70 have fared at 3M Open
nbc_golf_woadkorda_250725.jpg
05:36
Woad ‘ready for the moment’ in pro debut
nbc_golf_knapprd2highlights_250725.jpg
02:53
Knapp being ‘conservatively aggressive’ in 3M Open
nbc_golf_bubbleguys_250724.jpg
08:34
Homa, others battle for FedExCup points at 3M
nbc_golf_lottiewoad_250724.jpg
03:24
Woad’s debut turns heads at Women’s Scottish Open
nbc_golf_rominehit_250723.jpg
06:32
Charlie Woods’ recruitment under microscope
woad_raw.jpg
07:21
Woad debuts at Scottish Open this weekend
nbc_golf_bubbleguys_250723.jpg
06:53
3M Open ‘a much needed opportunity’ for points
nbc_golf_benjamesintv_250723.jpg
06:50
James has ‘unfinished business’ in senior year
nbc_golf_scottieroundtable_250723.jpg
04:27
Who is going to threaten Scheffler?
scheffler_majors.jpg
06:16
How much better was Scheffler in 2025 majors?
nbc_golf_gc_jordanspiethdiscussion_250722.jpg
06:38
How will Bradley choose end of Ryder Cup roster?
nbc_golf_gc_haotongliinterview_250722.jpg
03:07
After Open T4, Li on the hunt for PGA Tour card
nbc_golf_amyrogers_250722.jpg
04:27
Playoff hopefuls can go ‘super low’ in 3M Open
nbc_golf_azingerinterview_250722.jpg
12:15
Azinger reflects on bond with Stewart after award
bradley_site.jpg
03:44
Ryan: U.S. making Ryder Cup ‘as messy as possible’
nbc_golf_gracekiminterview_250722.jpg
07:32
Kim relives Amundi Evian win, Aussie support
nbc_golf_rorynorthernirelandweek_250721.jpg
08:24
McIlroy ‘embraced’ homecoming at The Open

nbc_roto_chourio_250730.jpg
01:27
‘Ripple effects’ for Brewers amid Chourio’s injury
nbc_roto_najeeharris_250730.jpg
01:08
Hampton can be top Chargers RB with Harris out
nbc_roto_acuna_250730.jpg
01:22
What Acuna Jr.'s injury means for Braves, fantasy
nbc_cfb_big10_osudayintv_250730.jpg
06:03
Day: Buckeyes must ‘focus on right now’
nbc_roto_bieber_250730.jpg
01:31
Bieber a ‘big name to watch’ at trade deadline
nbc_roto_jefferson_250730.jpg
01:20
Jefferson expected to be ready Week 1 vs. Bears
nbc_wnba_bestofthenight_250730.jpg
02:43
HLs: Rookies star for Mystics, Wilson leads Aces
nbc_cyc_tdfstage5_250730.jpg
27:05
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 5
nbc_dps_dponshedeursanders_250730.jpg
07:52
How much time will Browns give Sanders, Gabriel?
nbc_roto_miamifutures_250730.jpg
02:15
Miami has value at +200 to make CFP
nbc_roto_clemsonfutures_250730.jpg
02:06
Clemson ‘a good bet’ to go over wins this season
nbc_roto_chargerslions_250730.jpg
02:28
Lions see ‘aggressive steam’ for Hall of Fame game
nbc_roto_libertylynx_250730.jpg
01:55
Target Liberty to cover spread in matchup vs. Lynx
nbc_roto_uncfutures_250730.jpg
02:23
Fade North Carolina’s win total in 2025
nbc_dps_ianrapoport_250730.jpg
13:56
Broncos should be ‘more ready’ for success in 2025
nbc_dps_travishunter_250730.jpg
03:20
Jags’ Hunter gives himself ‘The Unicorn’ nickname
nbc_bte_mercuryvsfever_250730.jpg
01:25
Mercury vs. Fever could be defensive ‘slugfest’
nbc_bte_nbamvpfuture_250730.jpg
02:20
Doncic NBA MVP value is ‘completely gone’
nbc_bte_falconsfutures_250730.jpg
01:36
Penix Jr. makes Falcons an inviting futures bet
nbc_wnba_topplays27_250730.jpg
03:03
Highlights: Dream silence Lynx, Sun rout Valkyries
for_mpx_wnba.jpg
02:54
HLs: Wings stars shine, Diggins nets triple-double
oly_swm50br_worlds_simonecerasuolo_250730_v3.jpg
04:10
Cerasuolo claims first world title in 50m breast
oly_swmx4x100m_worlds_neutralathletesb_250730_v2.jpg
08:07
Neutral Athletes set CR in mixed 4x100m medley
oly_swm200im_worlds_leonmarchand_interview_250730.jpg
01:07
Marchand didn’t plan to break WR in men’s 200m IM
nbc_pft_kaderkohou_250730.jpg
02:14
What Kohou’s season-ending injury means for MIA
oly_swm200im_worlds_leonmarchand_250730.jpg
07:04
Marchand destroys world record in men’s 200m IM
nbc_cyc_fansviews_250730.jpg
04:26
Fans Views of Tour de France 2025: Best Moments
nbc_cyc_racemoments_250730.jpg
10:42
Top sprints, takeovers, finishes of Tour de France
nbc_pft_isaiahlikely_250730.jpg
03:12
Ravens ‘don’t have to rush’ Likely back
nbc_cyc_tdfbestcrashes_250730.jpg
12:34
Highlights: Crashes at Tour de France 2025