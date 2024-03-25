Watch Now
Roundtable: Level of concern with JT's game?
Golf Today analyzes Justin Thomas' current form after "disaster struck" at the Valspar Championship, discussing the level of concern with JT's game and what needs to be done to return to elite status.
Davis: Augusta win changed life ‘in so many ways’
Freshman Anna Davis shares the various ways in which her 2022 Augusta National Women's Amateur win changed her life, before discussing golfing at Auburn with her brother and whether she'll break out the bucket hat again.
Roundtable: Does golf need a dominant player?
The Golf Today roundtable breaks down the continued lack of star power in golf, and discuss whether a rotation of strong players is enough to keep the sport entertaining.
Zhang balancing school and life on LPGA Tour
Rose Zhang talks about how she's been able to balance both school and life on the LPGA Tour, discussing why this week has been a nice break from studying for final exams.
Schauffele hopeful for Olympic qualification
Hear from Xander Schauffele, a 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medalist, on his excitement for Paris 2024 and staying in qualification to represent Team USA again.
Rahm’s FOMO shows ‘decisions have consequences’
Eamon Lynch and George Savaricas appreciate Jon Rahm's candor but are slightly confused why he sounds surprised by the FOMO he's experiencing after jumping from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf.
Thomas fancies his chances at Valspar Championship
Justin Thomas shares his takeaways from missing the cut at The Players and how he feels heading into the 2024 Valspar Championship, which will be his final tournament before the Masters.
Roundtable: Analyzing PGA Tour Enterprises
The Golf Today roundtable breaks down the PGA Tour Enterprises, a for-profit venture launched by the PGA Tour and Strategic Sports Group, and how increased player involvement would impact the game.
FootJoy Pro/SLX brings ‘revolutionary performance’
Matt Adams breaks down how FootJoy's Pro/SLX golf shoe changes the game with its advanced traction and comfort.