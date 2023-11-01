 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

marvin harrison jr ohio state penn state
Heisman Trophy: Betting Contenders vs. Pretenders
Gus Edwards Image.jpg
Week 8 DFS DraftKings Milly Maker Breakdown
  • Mark Garcia
    ,
  • Mark Garcia
    ,
giddings_mlm_twoshot.jpg
Maple Leaf Mel and the long arc of a horse-racing tragedy

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_abergint_231101.jpg
Aberg taking quick success in stride
nbc_berry_lastcall_231101.jpg
Week 9 early lines: Cowboys-Eagles, Fins-Chiefs
nbc_berry_raidersfallout_231101.jpg
Outlooks for Adams, Jacobs after McDaniels’ exit

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

marvin harrison jr ohio state penn state
Heisman Trophy: Betting Contenders vs. Pretenders
Gus Edwards Image.jpg
Week 8 DFS DraftKings Milly Maker Breakdown
  • Mark Garcia
    ,
  • Mark Garcia
    ,
giddings_mlm_twoshot.jpg
Maple Leaf Mel and the long arc of a horse-racing tragedy

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_abergint_231101.jpg
Aberg taking quick success in stride
nbc_berry_lastcall_231101.jpg
Week 9 early lines: Cowboys-Eagles, Fins-Chiefs
nbc_berry_raidersfallout_231101.jpg
Outlooks for Adams, Jacobs after McDaniels’ exit

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Hossler at peak consistency 51st in FedExCup Fall

November 1, 2023 01:34 PM
Golf Today catches up with Beau Hossler, who says he's playing his most consistent and confident golf as he finds himself in solid positioning ranked No. 51 in the FedExCup Fall standings.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gt_abergint_231101.jpg
9:01
Aberg taking quick success in stride
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_hosslerint_231101.jpg
7:05
Hossler at peak consistency 51st in FedExCup Fall
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_loveIIIcommentsandreax_231101.jpg
5:23
PGA Tour, PIF reportedly not near agreement
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scaryshots_231031.jpg
3:23
Scariest golf shots of the year
Now Playing
nbc_golf_equipmentroomhit_231031.jpg
2:38
Wingman wedges optimize ‘offset’ in short game
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_ogilvieint_231031.jpg
28:14
Ogilvie’s open letter to the PGA Tour membership
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_tigergolfcourse_231031.jpg
6:03
Lynch: Woods’ El Cardonal is a ‘generous’ course
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_jodibalsam_231030.jpg
12:16
How PGA Tour can be more transparent about betting
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_hoggardhit_231030.jpg
4:42
Hoggard explains why PGA Tour turned down Endeavor
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_bethann_231030.jpg
8:39
Boutier is ‘hitting her stride’ after Maybank
Now Playing