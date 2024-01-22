Watch Now
Ko overcomes self-doubt to win the HGVTOC
Lydia Ko joins Golf Today to talk about her win yesterday at the Hilton Grand Vacations, becoming one point shy of qualifying for the LPGA Hall of Fame and the journey back to winning on the tour.
McCabe discusses what he told AmEx winner Dunlap
Dr. Bhrett McCabe joins Golf Today to talk about unlocking Nick Dunlap's success mentally and how to prepare young golfers with a winning mindset.
Ko overcomes self-doubt to win the HGVTOC
Lydia Ko joins Golf Today to talk about her win yesterday at the Hilton Grand Vacations, becoming one point shy of qualifying for the LPGA Hall of Fame and the journey back to winning on the tour.
McIlroy ‘plays his way’ at Dubai Desert Classic
Todd Lewis and Ryan Lavner join Golf Today for a roundtable discussion on Rory McIlroy's win at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and expectations for him throughout the remainder of the season.
What’s next for Dunlap after historic AmEx victory
Todd Lewis and Ryan Lavner join Golf Today to disucss the impact of Nick Dunlap winning at the American Express and the elite potential of the next generation of golfers.
Highlights: 2024 Dubai Desert Classic, Final Round
Watch all of the top highlights from the Final Round of the Dubai Desert Classic, where Rory McIlroy set out to cap off a strong weekend.
Rory’s best shots from Dubai Desert Classic Rd. 4
Relive Rory McIlroy's performance from the Final Round of the 2024 Dubai Desert Classic.
Ko focused on taking ownership and repetitions
Amy Rogers interviews Lydia Ko on her Round 2 performance in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, including her expectations moving forward.
Smith ‘fell in love’ with the game of golf
Amy Rogers interviews Emmitt Smith at the Hilton Tournament of Champions covering his time on the course, how he got into golf and more.
Kang details approach at 2024 Hilton TOC
Danielle Kang joins Golf Today to discuss her preparation for the 2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, her goals for 2024 and how she plans to play a smarter game moving forward.