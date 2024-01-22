 Skip navigation
Ko overcomes self-doubt to win the HGVTOC

January 22, 2024 01:51 PM
Lydia Ko joins Golf Today to talk about her win yesterday at the Hilton Grand Vacations, becoming one point shy of qualifying for the LPGA Hall of Fame and the journey back to winning on the tour.
nbc_golf_gt_bhrettmccabeintv_240122.jpg
11:11
McCabe discusses what he told AmEx winner Dunlap
nbc_golf_gt_lydiakointv_240122.jpg
7:29
Ko overcomes self-doubt to win the HGVTOC
nbc_golf_gt_roundtablemcilroy_240122.jpg
9:10
McIlroy ‘plays his way’ at Dubai Desert Classic
GOLF: JAN 21 PGA The American Express
8:09
What’s next for Dunlap after historic AmEx victory
nbc_golf_desertclassicrd4hl_240121.jpg
2:10
Highlights: 2024 Dubai Desert Classic, Final Round
nbc_golf_rorydesertclassicrd4hl_240121.jpg
8:59
Rory’s best shots from Dubai Desert Classic Rd. 4
nbc_golf_lydiakointv_240119.jpg
2:49
Ko focused on taking ownership and repetitions
nbc_golf_emmitsmithintv_240119.jpg
1:48
Smith ‘fell in love’ with the game of golf
nbc_golf_gt_daniellekang_240117.jpg
9:02
Kang details approach at 2024 Hilton TOC
nbc_golf_gt_stevesticker_240117.jpg
5:10
Stricker: ‘Very concerned’ with state of PGA Tour
