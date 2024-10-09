Watch Now
PGA Tour returns to Utah for 1st time in 61 years
Golf Today's Amy Rogers spoke with Ken Yates, superintendent at the Black Desert Resort, to discuss how the venue is preparing to host the Black Desert Championship on the PGA Tour.
Up Next
Goodwin trusting process that earned PGA Tour card
Goodwin trusting process that earned PGA Tour card
Noah Goodwin reflects on his nerve-racking battle for a PGA Tour card at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship and his approach competing at the highest level during the 2025 season.
Korda’s dominant year will lead to Rolex award
Korda's dominant year will lead to Rolex award
Golf Channel contributor Ron Sirak joins Golf Today to discuss the latest on the LPGA Tour, including Nelly Korda's incredible year and the season-long award race.
PGA Tour returns to Utah for 1st time in 61 years
PGA Tour returns to Utah for 1st time in 61 years
Golf Today's Amy Rogers spoke with Ken Yates, superintendent at the Black Desert Resort, to discuss how the venue is preparing to host the Black Desert Championship on the PGA Tour.
Bradley: Ryder Cup captaincy comes first
Bradley: Ryder Cup captaincy comes first
Keegan Bradley chats with the Golf Today team about the concept of being a playing captain at the 2025 Ryder Cup, the challenges facing the U.S. team at Bethpage Black and more.
Blake’s 500th start ‘something you can’t dream up’
Blake's 500th start 'something you can't dream up'
Jay Don Blake joins Golf Today ahead of his 500th start on the PGA Tour, coming at the Black Desert Championship, and shares the emotions of this milestone and his expectations for the event at 65 years old.
How will Bradley experiment go at Ryder Cup?
How will Bradley experiment go at Ryder Cup?
The GT roundtable discusses Ryder Cup topics ranging from Keegan Bradley as a potential playing captain to the LIV Golf issue facing the European team.
Ryder Cup repeat next on Donald’s challenge list
Ryder Cup repeat next on Donald's challenge list
Luke Donald chats with the Golf Today team about how he's continuing to grow after leading the European team to a Ryder Cup win
HLs: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Round 1
HLs: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Round 1
Check out the best shots and top moments from the first round of action in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews' Old Course, the Championship Course at Carnoustie and Kingsbarns in Scotland.
DP World Tour top stars set to compete at Dunhill
DP World Tour top stars set to compete at Dunhill
Golf Today previews the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, discussing how some of the top stars will be competing at St. Andrews, including the pairing of PIF’s Yasir Al-Rumayyan with Jay Monahan and Rory McIlroy.