 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: OCT 15 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff South Point 400
NASCAR penalizes 54 team for Las Vegas infraction
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs
Lightning captain Steven Stamkos to miss his 2nd straight game with lower-body injury
GOLF: MAY 29 PGA - the Memorial Tournament
Rex & Lav podcast: Star athletes and the media

Top Clips

nbc_dps_jaredgoffinterview_231017.jpg
Lions’ Goff describes playing for Campbell
nbc_ctb_glasnow_231017.jpg
Does Glasnow’s production outweigh injury risk?
nbc_ctb_top10sps_231017.jpg
Cole, Strider highlight top 10 fantasy starters

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: OCT 15 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff South Point 400
NASCAR penalizes 54 team for Las Vegas infraction
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs
Lightning captain Steven Stamkos to miss his 2nd straight game with lower-body injury
GOLF: MAY 29 PGA - the Memorial Tournament
Rex & Lav podcast: Star athletes and the media

Top Clips

nbc_dps_jaredgoffinterview_231017.jpg
Lions’ Goff describes playing for Campbell
nbc_ctb_glasnow_231017.jpg
Does Glasnow’s production outweigh injury risk?
nbc_ctb_top10sps_231017.jpg
Cole, Strider highlight top 10 fantasy starters

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Rex and Lav: Take Tom Kim or Ludvig Aberg?

October 17, 2023 01:54 PM
Rex and Lav debate whether Tom Kim or Ludvig Aberg has the brighter future.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gthit_231017.jpg
3:38
Rex and Lav: Take Tom Kim or Ludvig Aberg?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_whiteint_231011.jpg
5:56
White’s journey from paralysis to PGA Tour
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_tresselint_231011.jpg
6:34
Pressel: ‘It’s a win’ to have Lexi at Shriners
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_cinkint_231011.jpg
16:50
Cink: ‘No real answers’ to U.S. Ryder Cup loss
Now Playing
List_1920_Putt_Sanderson23
8:48
List after win: ‘It’s all about putting’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_kaufmanint_231011.jpg
11:02
Kaufman: Tourneys suffer from FedEx Fall identity
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_thompsonatshriners_231011.jpg
10:30
Lexi: Accepting Shriners invite an ‘automatic yes’
Now Playing
nbc_gt_gillman_231010.jpg
5:10
Gillman knew what was on the line at Epson finale
Now Playing
nbc_gt_hoggardssegment_231010.jpg
5:32
Hoggard: ‘closed shop’ the big OWGR hurdle for LIV
Now Playing
Shriners_1920_Flag
5:32
Diego discusses importance of Shriners
Now Playing