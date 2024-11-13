McIlroy on the hunt for sixth Race to Dubai title

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Cincinnati at Colorado
2024 Heisman Trophy odds: Finalists, predictions, betting favorites headlined by Colorado star Travis Hunter
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican 2024 - Previews
Caitlin Clark delivers big crowd, shines spotlight on women’s golf at Annika pro-am
Denver Broncos v Seattle Seahawks
Backfield Report: Audric Estime enters Week 11 as Denver’s top back

Top Clips

nbc_gt_nellykorda_241113.jpg
Korda simplifies The Annika goal: ‘Just play golf’
nbc_csu_richardsonstarting_241113.jpg
What changed for Colts to go back to Richardson?
nbc_golf_lpga_clarkfinalites_241113.jpg
Full Highlights: Caitlin Clark, The Annika pro-am

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Cincinnati at Colorado
2024 Heisman Trophy odds: Finalists, predictions, betting favorites headlined by Colorado star Travis Hunter
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican 2024 - Previews
Caitlin Clark delivers big crowd, shines spotlight on women’s golf at Annika pro-am
Denver Broncos v Seattle Seahawks
Backfield Report: Audric Estime enters Week 11 as Denver’s top back

Top Clips

nbc_gt_nellykorda_241113.jpg
Korda simplifies The Annika goal: ‘Just play golf’
nbc_csu_richardsonstarting_241113.jpg
What changed for Colts to go back to Richardson?
nbc_golf_lpga_clarkfinalites_241113.jpg
Full Highlights: Caitlin Clark, The Annika pro-am

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

McIlroy on the hunt for sixth Race to Dubai title

November 13, 2024 11:53 AM
Rory McIlroy reflects on his 2024 season, including Major losses and how those high standards motivate him on the hunt for his sixth Race to Dubai title.
Up Next
nbc_gt_nellykorda_241113.jpg
2:55
Korda simplifies The Annika goal: ‘Just play golf’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_kordaonclark_241113.jpg
1:53
Korda in awe of Clark’s influence on sports
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_rorysoundreax_241113.jpg
5:35
McIlroy on the hunt for sixth Race to Dubai title
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_clarklites_241113.jpg
2:45
Highlights: Clark gives crowd a show on course
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_clarkwalktalk_241113__001109.jpg
4:40
Clark on golfing with Nelly, soaking in The Annika
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_clarkatleadershipsummit_241112.jpg
5:59
Sorenstam excited for Clark’s impact on LPGA Tour
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_bethannhit_241112.jpg
6:15
‘A buzz in the air’ for Clark’s Annika appearance
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_241112.jpg
10:12
Roundtable: Reduced PGA Tour fields a good idea?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_mcnealyintv_241112.jpg
10:23
McNealy unpacks inequity of points earned on Tour
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lgparoundtable_241111.jpg
11:17
Korda set to pair with Clark for The ANNIKA Pro-Am
Now Playing