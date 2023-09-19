 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Angels Shohei Ohtani arm fatigue
Ohtani has elbow surgery. His doctor expects hitting return by opening day ’24 and pitching by ’25
SMX Chicagoland 2023 Jett Lawrence leads Chase Sexton.JPG
2023 SuperMotocross Power Rankings after Chicagoland Speedway
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
american_european_flags_1920.jpg
Rex & Lav: A cup-le of huge weeks underway

Top Clips

nbc_edge_burrow_v2_230919.jpg
Burrow’s injury shifts Bengals’ fantasy outlooks
nbc_edge_bigtenbettingpreviewv2_230919.jpg
Betting every matchup of the Big Ten Week 4 slate
nbc_bfa_seanpayton_230919.jpg
Payton criticizes Wilson after Broncos’ loss

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Angels Shohei Ohtani arm fatigue
Ohtani has elbow surgery. His doctor expects hitting return by opening day ’24 and pitching by ’25
SMX Chicagoland 2023 Jett Lawrence leads Chase Sexton.JPG
2023 SuperMotocross Power Rankings after Chicagoland Speedway
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
american_european_flags_1920.jpg
Rex & Lav: A cup-le of huge weeks underway

Top Clips

nbc_edge_burrow_v2_230919.jpg
Burrow’s injury shifts Bengals’ fantasy outlooks
nbc_edge_bigtenbettingpreviewv2_230919.jpg
Betting every matchup of the Big Ten Week 4 slate
nbc_bfa_seanpayton_230919.jpg
Payton criticizes Wilson after Broncos’ loss

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Ryder Cup Spotlight: Rory McIlroy

September 19, 2023 06:00 PM
One of the faces of golf, Rory McIlroy will head to Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome for the 2023 Ryder Cup -- trying to take the victory home for Team Europe in his seventh event.
Up Next
nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_mcilroy_23091.jpg
1:12
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Rory McIlroy
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_hagesteadint_230919.jpg
8:25
Hagestad credits breaks from golf for success
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_dinhint_230919.jpg
5:29
Dinh recaps U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur comeback
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_schauffelev2_230919.jpg
7:35
Schauffele: Ryder Cup will be ‘a dogfight’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_nguyenint_230919.jpg
6:05
Nguyen prepping for PURE Insurance Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_nancylopezint_230919.jpg
11:49
Lopez reflects on first-ever Solheim Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_capgemiperfectapproach_230919.jpg
0:31
Relive U.S. clinching win at 2020 Ryder Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_bestofuspresser_230919.jpg
9:14
Kang testing Solheim course without usual clubs
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_burns_230918.jpg
1:04
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Sam Burns
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_fowler_230918.jpg
1:12
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Rickie Fowler
Now Playing