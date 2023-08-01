Watch Now
Where does Bhatia stand after Barracuda victory?
With the new FedEx Cup rule where the top 70 players advance to the playoffs, Jimmy Dunne and Trip Eisenhower break down if Barracuda Championship winner Akshay Bhatia, has a shot at the playoffs.
Hodges: Never been so 'locked in' than at 3M Open
Lee Hodges joins the show to discuss his first career PGA Tour win, a runaway 7-stroke victory at the 3M Open this past weekend.
Green Jr.: 'another surprise' as Woods joins board
Ron Green Jr. joins the Golf Today crew highlighting the announcement that Tiger Woods is joining the PGA Tour policy board and the FedEx Cup playoff standings.
Wyndham Championship adding pressure on players
The Wyndham Championship holds high stakes in the FedEx Cup playoff standings, and players on the bubble are keenly aware.
Faxon fed up with scrutiny on Rory's putting
Brad Faxon joins Golf Today on his 62nd birthday to sound off on recent scrutiny regarding Rory McIlroy's putting, recap the top moments of his professional career and discuss what it means to be a putting ace.
Griffin not caught up in FedEx Cup standings
Ben Griffin talks with the Golf Today crew about how he factors being on the FedEx Cup Playoffs bubble into his approach to the Wyndham Championship and reflects on his season.
Several big names lie on FedEx Cup playoff bubble
Shotlink Graphics senior manager Luis Rivera joins Golf Today to break down the big names on the bubble of the FedEx Cup and forecast what those players need to do at the Wyndham Championship to earn a playoff spot.
Thomas sets 'teenage-type mentality' at Wyndham
The Golf Channel crew looks back to 2009, where 16-year-old Justin Thomas competed in his first PGA Tour event at the Wyndham Championship plus the stakes in the FedEx Cup playoffs for Thomas at Wyndham.
Players now control PGA Tour's direction
Eamon Lynch and Damon Hack give their live reactions to Tiger Woods joining the PGA Tour policy board and explain how the power dynamic is changing between the players and Jay Monahan.
Will the trust be rebuilt as Woods joins board?
Players give their positive feedback to Tiger Woods joining the PGA Tour's policy board, noting the 'powerful voice' Woods can attribute in his new position.
The Nine: Best from Evian Championship, 3M Open
The Golf Today crew ranks the nine best shots from the week in the world of golf, including action from The Evian Championship and 3M Open.
Can Thomas get on track at the Wyndham?
Todd Lewis and Taylor Zarzour join Golf Today to preview the Wyndham Championship and give their takeaways from the latest PGA Tour memo.