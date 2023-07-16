Watch Now
Highlights: Best of Steph Curry at ACC
Check out the top moments from Steph Curry’s winning performance at the 2023 American Century Championship.
Norrman ‘cannot process’ capturing first PGA title
Vincent Norrman's emotional interview after winning the Barbasol Championship in an epic 6-hole playoff.
Highlights: Barbasol Championship, Round 4
Watch highlights from the final round of the Barbasol Championship where Vincent Norrman defeated Nathan Kimsey in a playoff to win the tournament.
Curry wins ACC with clutch eagle putt on No. 18
Steph Curry clinches the American Century Championship with a last-gasp eagle on No. 18.
Highlights: American Century Championship, Round 3
Check out highlights from the final round of the 2023 American Century Championship at Lake Tahoe, including a thrilling finish between Mardy Fish and tournament winner Steph Curry.
Curry ‘always dreamt’ of winning on an 18th hole
Steph Curry is awarded the trophy as the winner of the 2023 American Century Championship and talks about where this victory fits in his athletic achievements.
Dell: Steph’s win ‘like a three at the buzzer’
Dell Curry talks over his son’s dramatic win at the 2023 American Century Championship, comparing his win to "a three at the buzzer, but on a much harder stage."
Mahomes ‘getting too old’ to hang out with Kelce
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce talk about playing at the 2023 American Century Championship during a packed part of their schedules and what they're looking forward to for the NFL season.
Allen: ‘Lot of comments’ in Mahomes, Kelce group
Josh Allen talks with Kira K. Dixon about playing alongside Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce at the American Century Championship and what he’s looking forward to this season with the Bills.
Ribeiro dances after closest to pin win
Alfonso Ribeiro beat out the competition with the closest shot to the pin on No. 17 in Round 3 at the American Century Championship and talked about what the event means to him.
Barkley: ‘I’m not used to making birdies’
Kira K. Dixon interviews Charles Barkley as he talks over some of his redeeming play on the final day of the American Century Championship, featuring back-to-back birdies.
McIlroy ‘really proud’ of Scottish Open finish
Rory McIlroy reacts to winning the Genesis Scottish Open, including his tremendous birdie on the 18th to cap off a 4-under back nine. McIlroy discusses the momentum his win provides for the remainder of the season.