Grace Kim hoists trophy after Amundi Evian win
Grace Kim receives her trophy after winning the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship and reflects on her play throughout the tournament, including making her last eagle to win.
Kim’s winning shot at Amundi Evian Championship
Watch Grace Kim's winning shot at the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship. The 24-year-old from Australia won in a playoff against Jeeno Thitikul.
Woad secures LPGA card, deciding on tour future
Lottie Woad secured her LPGA card with a third place finish at the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship and discusses what her decision making processes for joining the tour is going forward.
Kim forces playoff vs Thitikul at Amundi Evian
Grace Kim and Jeeno Thitikul trade off putts during the fourth round of the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship. After Thitikul misses a putt, Kim clinches an eagle to send the championship into a playoff between the golfers.
HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 3
Watch third round highlights from The Amundi Evian Championship, the fourth major of the LPGA season, played at Evian Resort Golf Club.
Lee reflects on past Amundi Evian experiences
Three-time Major champion Minjee Lee discusses how she managed to overcome a rocky start at the The Amundi Evian Championship and her goals heading into the fourth round on Sunday.
HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 2
Watch second round highlights from The Amundi Evian Championship, the fourth major of the LPGA season, played at Evian Resort Golf Club.
Korda interviewed by sister after 4 under Thursday
After a round that saw her go 4 under and nearly hit her sister off the tee twice, Nelly Korda tells her "comfort blanket" Jessica Korda how she felt about her Amundi Evian Championship Thursday.
Korda’s shot nearly strikes her sister, Jessica
Nelly Korda's tee shots on both No. 14 and No. 15 nearly make contact with her sister, Jessica, who was an on-course reporter during the round.
HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 1
Watch first round highlights from The Amundi Evian Championship, the fourth major of the LPGA season, played at Evian Resort Golf Club.