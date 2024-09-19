Watch Now
Maguire building momentum despite Solheim Cup snub
Leona Maguire joins Golf Channel to discuss her mindset after getting snubbed from the Solheim Cup squad, and how she has found success at the Kroger Queen City Championship.
Nelly Korda discusses getting to play alongside Jeeno Thitikul at the Kroger Queen City Championship and how it's keeping her motivated following the Solheim Cup.
Karen Stupples joins Golf Today to discuss the fallout from the delays at the Solheim Cup on Friday and ponder who the next captains might be.
Dive into the best shots from the second day of the 2024 Solheim Cup, where the U.S. and Europe compete in fourball match play.
Carlota Ciganda references the 2012 Ryder Cup "Miracle at Medinah" and believes Team Europe can make a similar comeback on the final day of the Solheim Cup after she and Emily Pederson won their Day 2 match 2&1.
Megan Khang and Alison Lee talk about their relationship after winning their Day 2 Solheim Cup match 4&3 and how much fun they having at the competition.
Amy Rogers walks and talks with Team Europe captain Suzann Pettersen talks about keeping things loose as her squad prepares for the Solheim Cup and her expectations for the competition.
Following Nelly Korda's comments about leaning on her American teammates at the Solheim Cup, the Golf Today crew analyzes the storylines around the world No. 1 entering the event.
The Solheim Cup is one of the most exciting events in golf. But where did it get its name? How did it start? Ron Sirak dives into the story of the fast-working team who made it all possible.