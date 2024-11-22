Watch Now
Highlights: CME Group Tour Championship, Round 2
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from Round 2 of the CME Group Tour Championship, the final event of the LPGA Tour season.
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from Round 2 of the CME Group Tour Championship, the final event of the LPGA Tour season.
First 6 holes got Korda rolling in CME Group Rd. 2
Nelly Korda got right back on track in Round 2 of the CME Group Tour Championship, posting a 6-under 66 -- largely fueled by her first six holes. Golf Central analyzes what went right in her bounceback day.
Ko ‘dialed in’ to begin CME Group Tour Champ.
The Golf Central team breaks down Lydia Ko's first round at the CME Group Tour Championship and how it compared to her previous success in the event.
Korda hoping to get right after even-par CME Rd. 1
Golf Central analyzes what makes Nelly Korda's golf swing so "poetic" before looking back on her even-par CME Group Tour Championship Round 1, which saw her struggle on the greens.
Highlights: CME Group Tour Championship, Round 1
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from Round 1 of the CME Group Tour Championship, the final event of the LPGA Tour season.
Thitikul hoping to inspire more Thai golfers
Jeeno Thitikul sits down with Golf Central to discuss her Aon Risk Reward Challenge win, identifying the strongest part of her game and why she strives to inspire more Thai golfers to compete overseas.
Chronicling the growth of LPGA, women’s sports
The Golf Central crew breaks down the 'evolution' of women's sports, particularly through the LPGA and how the CME Group Tour Championship is pushing women's golf to a new level.
Anticipation high for LPGA finale, historic purse
Amy Rogers reports on the anticipation leading up to the LPGA CME Group Tour Championship and the record $4M paid to the winner, as well as player reactions to the 2025 schedule.
Thitikul wins Aon Risk Reward Challenge
Jeeno Thitikul discusses her finish atop the Aon Risk Reward Challenge standings.