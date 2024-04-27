Watch Now
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 2
Watch Round 2 highlights from the JM Eagle LA Championship at Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles.
Watch Round 2 highlights from the JM Eagle LA Championship at Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles.
Watch Round 1 highlights from the JM Eagle LA Championship at Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles.
Hannah Green calls into Golf Today to discuss the challenge of trying to unseat Nelly Korda, her enjoyment playing the JM Eagle LA Championship and her dream of representing Australia in another Olympics.
Grant Boone joins Golf Today to discuss Nelly Korda's historic five-start winning streak and what her superstardom means for the LPGA Tour.
Nelly Korda explains the challenge of finishing her third round and all of her fourth round on Sunday at the Chevron Championship to earn her second major and tie the longest LPGA Tour winning streak at five.
Annika Sorenstam joins Golf Central after Nelly Korda tied her (and Nancy Lopez's) record of five straight LPGA victories, saying she hopes Korda "keeps going" and tries to stay present in the wake of making history.
Nancy Lopez, whose record of five-straight LPGA Tour victories Nelly Korda tied by taking the Chevron Championship, explains the special traits she sees in Korda and the magnitude of Korda's accomplishment.
Watch Nelly Korda close out her second major victory and fifth-straight LPGA Tour victory at the Chevron Championship.
Nelly Korda reflects on the nerves of the back nine in Round 4 of the Chevron Championship and how she's been able to sustain her dominance while winning five straight LPGA starts.
Jasmine Koo shows off the mark on her ball from the advertisement sign that saved her second shot on the 72nd hole at the Chevron Championship -- which she finished as low amateur, walking away with tons of confidence.