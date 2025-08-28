 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Josh Allen fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Deion Sanders
Colorado and Georgia Tech meet for the 1st time on the field since splitting the 1990 national title
Pat Narduzzi
The ‘City Game’ returns after an 85-year break as Pitt hosts crosstown rival Duquesne

Top Clips

nbc_golf_nelly_250828.jpg
Nelly seeking first win of 2025 at FM Championship
simms_parsons_reax_raw.jpg
Simms: Parsons takes Packers ‘over the top’
nbc_pftpm_parsonstrade_250828.jpg
Florio: Parsons’ trade a result of DAL fumbling

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Josh Allen fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Deion Sanders
Colorado and Georgia Tech meet for the 1st time on the field since splitting the 1990 national title
Pat Narduzzi
The ‘City Game’ returns after an 85-year break as Pitt hosts crosstown rival Duquesne

Top Clips

nbc_golf_nelly_250828.jpg
Nelly seeking first win of 2025 at FM Championship
simms_parsons_reax_raw.jpg
Simms: Parsons takes Packers ‘over the top’
nbc_pftpm_parsonstrade_250828.jpg
Florio: Parsons’ trade a result of DAL fumbling

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: 2025 FM Championship, Round 1

August 28, 2025 06:55 PM
Relive the best moments from the opening round of the LPGA's FM Championship at TPC Boston in Norton, Massachusetts.
Up Next
henderson.jpg
5:05
Highlights: 2025 CPKC Women’s Open, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgacpkcrd3_250823.jpg
9:42
Highlights: 2025 CPKC Women’s Open, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_cpkcrd2_250822.jpg
11:53
Highlights: 2025 CPKC Women’s Open, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_cpkchlsv2_250821.jpg
6:23
Highlights: 2025 CPKC Women’s Open, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgaportlandfinal_250817.jpg
8:46
Highlights: 2025 Portland Classic, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgastandardrd3_250816.jpg
8:08
Highlights: 2025 Portland Classic, Round 3
Now Playing
Portland_2_raw.jpg
7:32
Highlights: 2025 Portland Classic, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgaportlandclassichrd1_250814.jpg
7:04
Highlights: 2025 Portland Classic, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_trophypresentation_250803.jpg
10:45
Yamashita raises AIG Women’s Open trophy
Now Playing
nbc_golf_aigfinalrd_250803.jpg
17:29
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Round 4
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_rhodesace_250803.jpg
02:04
Rhodes gets ace with assist from Kyriacou at AIG
nbc_golf_aigrd3_250802.jpg
11:47
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_lpga_aigrd2hl_250801.jpg
13:05
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_aigopenround1hls_250731.jpg
12:51
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_woadfindslostballs_250731.jpg
01:05
Woad finds lost golf balls during AIG Women’s Open

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_nelly_250828.jpg
05:41
Nelly seeking first win of 2025 at FM Championship
simms_parsons_reax_raw.jpg
01:19
Simms: Parsons takes Packers ‘over the top’
nbc_pftpm_parsonstrade_250828.jpg
16:13
Florio: Parsons’ trade a result of DAL fumbling
nbc_nas_keyqs_250828.jpg
04:19
Key questions ahead of the 2025 NASCAR Playoffs
Deegan_int_raw.jpg
11:03
Deegan: ‘Pressure makes me better’
30_board_raw.jpg
21:46
Are the Lawrence brothers a dynasty in SMX?
nbc_roto_godwin_250828.jpg
01:32
Godwin out means it’s ‘Egbuka season’ in fantasy
nbc_roto_jaydenreed_250828.jpg
01:24
Reed’s fantasy value capped regardless of injury
nbc_roto_devonachane_250828.jpg
01:21
Achane’s injury throws Dolphins backfield in flux
nbc_cfb_illsznpreiew_250828.jpg
01:34
Illinois facing high expectations in 2025 season
nbc_ffhh_tier5qbs_250828.jpg
05:03
Giants’ Dart has ‘top-10' fantasy QB potential
nbc_cyc_vueltastg6ehl_250828.jpg
31:42
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España, Stage 6
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250828.jpg
01:57
NFC East champion odds: Can WAS overtake PHI?
nbc_ffhh_superflexdrafstrat_250828.jpg
06:30
Unpacking Superflex quarterback draft strategies
nbc_ffhh_tier1qbs_250828.jpg
10:10
Fantasy Tier 1 QBs: Hurts offers ‘clear value’
nbc_ffhh_tierfour_250828.jpg
09:06
Fantasy Tier 4 QBs: Lawrence primed to reemerge
nbc_golf_rolextfrcep1tease_250828.jpg
02:03
Don’t miss ‘Tales From The Ryder Cup,’ Chapter 1
nbc_ffhh_tier3qb_250828.jpg
08:11
Fantasy Tier 3 QBs: Mahomes, Prescott, Nix lead
nbc_ffhh_burrow_250828.jpg
06:24
Why Burrow sits just outside Tier 1 fantasy QBs
nbc_rtf_ndmiami_250828.jpg
07:57
QB play takes center stage in Notre Dame vs. Miami
nbc_rtf_week1underdog_250828.jpg
03:37
Toledo, UCLA headline Week 1 underdog picks
nbc_rtf_lsuclemson_250828.jpg
04:00
Is LSU vs. Clemson the best QB matchup of season?
nbc_rtf_texasosu_250828.jpg
06:59
How will Ohio State’s new pieces mesh vs. Texas?
nbc_rtf_cfbbrackets_250828.jpg
17:24
Auerbach and Perry break down CFP predictions
nbc_rtf_coypredicts_250828.jpg
03:15
Franklin, Bielema lead Coach of the Year picks
nbc_rtf_heismanpredict_250828.jpg
03:26
Will Arch or Nussmeier win Heisman Trophy in 2025?
nbc_pst_livars_250828.jpg
13:51
Storylines for Liverpool v. Arsenal matchup
nbc_pst_transferdeadline_250828.jpg
11:26
Analysis of premier league transfer window
nbc_pst_mubur_250828.jpg
11:30
Amorim running out of time for excuses at United
FowlerDPS828.jpg
14:49
Fowler discusses impact of ‘College GameDay’