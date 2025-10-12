Watch Now
Highlights: PGA Tour's Baycurrent Classic, Round 4
Watch the best moments from the final round of the PGA Tour's Baycurrent Classic in Yokohama, Japan.
Highlights: PGA Tour’s Baycurrent Classic, Round 3
Watch the best moments from Round 3 of the PGA Tour's Baycurrent Classic in Yokohama, Japan.
Highlights: PGA Tour Baycurrent Classic Round 2
Watch highlights from round 2 of the PGA Tour's Baycurrent Classic in Japan.
PGA Tour Highlights: Baycurrent Classic, Round 1
Watch the best moments from Round 1 of the Baycurrent Classic at the Yokohama Country Club in Japan.
Top shots, stats from Fisk’s Sanderson Farms win
Check out the top shots and stats from Steven Fisk's first PGA Tour victory at the Sanderson Farms Championship, presented by Penske.
HLs: 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 4
Watch the best moments from the final day of play at the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson.
Higgo ‘didn’t mean anything’ by shushing crowd
Garrick Higgo reflects on coming up just short against Steven Fisk in the Sanderson Farms Championship and explains why he jokingly shushed the crowd after making a putt.
Fisk wins Sanderson Farms on birdie putt
Steven Fisk capped off his final-round surge at the Sanderson Farms Championship and staved off Garrick Higgo with a birdie putt to earn his first PGA Tour win.
Higgo shushes Sanderson Farms crowd after putt
Steven Fisk and Garrick Higgo both made key putts to remain as co-leaders in the final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship, and Higgo playfully shushed the audience after taking his turn.
Gator gets a front-row seat at Sanderson Farms
Play it as it lies! This gator had a front-row seat to Vince Whaley's shot from the lake during the final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship.