Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Big Ten Women’s Basketball Bracketology: Ohio State sends a message vs. Caitlin Clark, Iowa
Christian McCaffrey
Super Bowl 2024 Odds: Full NFL Playoffs Betting Including Conference Title Winners and SB 58
Syndication: The Herald-Times
Big Ten Men’s Basketball Bracketology: Purdue keeps chugging

Top Clips

nbc_dps_lomasbrowninterview_240122.jpg
Lions ‘refreshing’ journey to NFC title game
nbc_big10_bigtenin10ep3_240122.jpg
Big Ten in 10: Illinois can reach the Final Four
nbc_pl_transfer_240122.jpg
Broja, Almiron names to watch in transfer window

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Big Ten Women’s Basketball Bracketology: Ohio State sends a message vs. Caitlin Clark, Iowa
Christian McCaffrey
Super Bowl 2024 Odds: Full NFL Playoffs Betting Including Conference Title Winners and SB 58
Syndication: The Herald-Times
Big Ten Men’s Basketball Bracketology: Purdue keeps chugging

Top Clips

nbc_dps_lomasbrowninterview_240122.jpg
Lions ‘refreshing’ journey to NFC title game
nbc_big10_bigtenin10ep3_240122.jpg
Big Ten in 10: Illinois can reach the Final Four
nbc_pl_transfer_240122.jpg
Broja, Almiron names to watch in transfer window

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Best moments from The American Express

January 22, 2024 02:06 PM
Look back on some of the top highlights from The American Express, where Nick Dunlap became the first amateur to win a PGA Tour event since 1991.
nbc_golf_pga_amexbestmomentscompv2_240122.jpg
6:23
Best moments from The American Express
nbc_golf_gt_bhrettmccabeintv_240122.jpg
11:11
McCabe discusses what he told AmEx winner Dunlap
GOLF: JAN 21 PGA The American Express
8:09
What’s next for Dunlap after historic AmEx victory
nbc_golf_pga_dunlappresser_240121.jpg
13:21
Dunlap: Nothing went as expected in AmEx win
nbc_golf_pga_dunlapcomp_240121.jpg
5:49
Dunlap’s best shots at the American Express
nbc_golf_pga_dunlapparentsintv_240121.jpg
3:15
Dunlap’s parents emotional while taking in win
nbc_golf_pga_coachseawellintv_240121.jpg
2:02
Seawall: ‘It’s Dunlap time’
nbc_golf_pga_dunlapwinexplained_240121.jpg
1:32
What does Dunlap gain with American Express win
nbc_golf_pga_amexrd4_240121.jpg
7:57
Highlights: The American Express, Round 4
nbc_golf_pga_dunlapfinalshot_240121.jpg
1:23
Dunlap nails the clutch putt on 18 to win the AmEx
nbc_golf_pga_dunlapintv_240121.jpg
2:54
Dunlap grateful for historic win the AmEx
nbc_golf_sabanintv_240121.jpg
5:38
Saban: Dunlap has right disposition for golf
