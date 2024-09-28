 Skip navigation
CYCLING-ROAD-WORLD-SUI-WOMEN-ELITE
Lotte Kopecky edges Chloé Dygert for repeat world road race title
Minnesota v Michigan
No. 12 Michigan holds off Minnesota in 4th quarter to win 27-24 and retain Little Brown Jug
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 28 Nebraska at Purdue
Raiola helps Nebraska pull away from Purdue in the 2nd half, 28-10

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_ndfumblerecandtd_240928.jpg
Errant snap on Louisville punt sets up Leonard TD
nbc_cfb_ndgreathousetd_240928.jpg
Leonard hits Greathouse to put Notre Dame in front
nbc_cfb_ndlovetd_240928.jpg
Love ties game for Irish with hard-fought TD run

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

HLs: 2024 Presidents Cup, Day 3 fourball matches

September 28, 2024 02:40 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the third day of the 2024 Presidents Cup, where the United States and International teams go head-to-head in fourball match play at Royal Montreal Golf Club.
nbc_golf_pcfourballehl_240928.jpg
14:58
HLs: 2024 Presidents Cup, Day 3 fourball matches
nbc_golf_tomkimhl_240928.jpg
4:20
HLs: Tom Kim dialed in on Day 3 of Presidents Cup
nbc_golf_livefrom_tlewoncrowdsv2_240927.jpg
8:55
How crowd changed Day 2 of Presidents Cup
nbc_golf_livefrom_furyknitv_240927.jpg
2:08
Furyk: Team USA has ‘no panic’ after Day 2 sweep
nbc_golf_livefrom_schefflerfinaupresser_240927.jpg
5:33
Finau: ‘I like our 12 guys in a dogfight’
nbc_golf_clevelandclinic_240927.jpg
1:15
Internationals feed off electric Canadian crowd
nbc_golf_livefrom_day3annoucement_240927.jpg
5:10
Presidents Cup, Day 3 four-ball matchups set
nbc_golf_livefrom_intlpresser_240927.jpg
12:44
Internationals discuss ‘incredible’ Day 2 showing
nbc_golf_livefrom_day2reax_240927.jpg
7:00
Crowd helps Internationals sweep Day 2
nbc_golf_prescupdaytwo_240927.jpg
15:38
HLs: 2024 Presidents Cup, Day 2 foursome matches
nbc_golf_kimfinalputt_240927.jpg
2:02
Kim’s putt gives Internationals a 5-0 Day 2 sweep
nbc_golf_hugheswinandintv_240927.jpg
2:59
Canadians win foursomes in front of home fans
