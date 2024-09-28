Watch Now
HLs: 2024 Presidents Cup, Day 3 fourball matches
Watch the best shots and moments from the third day of the 2024 Presidents Cup, where the United States and International teams go head-to-head in fourball match play at Royal Montreal Golf Club.
HLs: Tom Kim dialed in on Day 3 of Presidents Cup
How crowd changed Day 2 of Presidents Cup
Furyk: Team USA has ‘no panic’ after Day 2 sweep
Finau: ‘I like our 12 guys in a dogfight’
Internationals feed off electric Canadian crowd
Presidents Cup, Day 3 four-ball matchups set
Internationals discuss ‘incredible’ Day 2 showing
Crowd helps Internationals sweep Day 2
HLs: 2024 Presidents Cup, Day 2 foursome matches
Kim’s putt gives Internationals a 5-0 Day 2 sweep
