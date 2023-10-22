Watch Now
Highlights: ZOZO Championship, Final Round
Watch the best shots and moments from the final round of the ZOZO Championship in Chiba, Japan.
Watch the best shots and moments from the final round of the ZOZO Championship in Chiba, Japan.
Collin Morikawa rallied late in round three of the Zozo Championship to recover from an early hiccup and now finds himself two shots off the pace, chasing a trio of golfers all looking for their maiden wins.
Watch the best shots and moments from Round 3 of the ZOZO Championship in Chiba, Japan.
Take a look at the best highlights from Round 2 of the ZOZO Championship in Chiba, Japan where USA's Beau Hossler leads the tournament.
The Golf Today crew breaks down the recent play of Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele to decide who needs a win more at the ZOZO Championship.
Look back on all the best action from the first round of the ZOZO Championship from Chiba, Japan, where Collin Morikawa holds the 18-hole lead.
Rex and Lav join 'Golf Today' to discuss the current status of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf’s relationship.
The Golf Today crew shares their thoughts on Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL Golf, and what the league must figure out before begins in January 2024.
Hear from Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa ahead of the Zozo Championship, who are playing in their first event since the Ryder Cup.
Rex and Lav debate whether Tom Kim or Ludvig Åberg has the brighter future.
Tom Kim addresses the media after his win at the Shriners Children's Open, giving credit to his team and sharing the significance of being a repeat winner of the event given his young age.