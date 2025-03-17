 Skip navigation
Watch Now

Spaun: Playoff tough, proud of how far I've come

March 17, 2025 11:59 AM
Hear from J.J. Spaun after coming up short in a playoff to Rory McIlroy in The Players Championship, discussing the sting of the defeat, his commitment to his shots and the positives he's taking from TPC Sawgrass.
nbc_golf_roryandjohnson_v2_250317.jpg
3:10
With Rory watching, Wagner hits water on 17th tee
rory_set_site.jpg
12:33
Rory on set: Must ‘be willing to get heart broken’
nbc_golf_theplayersplayoff_250317.jpg
10:11
Highlights: The Players Championship, Playoff
nbc_golf_lfinstantreax_250317.jpg
3:50
Rory beats demons, shows greatness in playoff
nbc_golf_spaunintv_250317.jpg
1:20
Spaun: Was committed to shot on 17, hit ‘too good’
nbc_golf_roryintv_250317.jpg
1:57
Rory: ‘Unbelievably proud’ to win second Players
nbc_golf_rorywinningputt_250317.jpg
0:46
McIlroy seals second Players Championship win
nbc_golf_spaunwater_250317.jpg
1:05
Spaun splashes hole 17 tee shot in Players playoff
nbc_golf_theplayersrd4short_v2_250316.jpg
14:53
Highlights: The Players Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_lf_formatrorywin_250316.jpg
9:44
Losing Players wouldn’t be ‘crusher’ for McIlroy
